26 Maps That Show The Lasting Ethnic Divisions In America

The United States may be a melting pot, but many ancestry groups still stick together.

Take German Americans, the country’s largest ancestry group with 49 million members. While they make up more than 30% of the population in the Midwest, they account for less than 10% of the population in the Deep South and California.

Irish Americans are everywhere in the North East, but almost nowhere in the South West.

There are hardly any Mexican Americans in New England.

Maps of the largest ancestry and racial groups in America based on the American Community Survey (2006 — 2010 Five Year Estimate) can be found in a book called “Ancestry & Ethnicity in America.” With permission from Grey House Publishing, we’re posting them here.

