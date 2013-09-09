26 Maps That Show The Lasting Ethnic Divisions In America

The United States may be a melting pot, but many ancestry groups still stick together.
Take German Americans, the country’s largest ancestry group with 49 million members. While they make up more than 30% of the population in the Midwest, they account for less than 10% of the population in the Deep South and California.
Irish Americans are everywhere in the North East, but almost nowhere in the South West.
There are hardly any Mexican Americans in New England.
Maps of the largest ancestry and racial groups in America based on the American Community Survey (2006 — 2010 Five Year Estimate) can be found in a book called “Ancestry & Ethnicity in America.” With permission from Grey House Publishing, we’re posting them here.
From 'Ancestry & Ethnicity in America' based on the American Community Survey (2006 -- 2010 Five Year Estimate). Respondents could name more than one ancestry group or race.
19,094,109 Americans are found mostly in the South East (people select this ancestry either as a political statement or because their pre-American ancestry is uncertain)
5,227,887 Scotch-Irish (aka Irish Presbyterians from Ulster) are surprisingly strong in the Carolinas and Tennessee
5,220,579 American Indian or Alaska Native are most common in the West (unfortunately this map does not show Alaska ...)
1,225,195 Hawaii Native or Pacific Islander are most common in the West (unfortunately this map does not show Hawaii ...))
