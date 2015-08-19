24 photos that show what it's like to be at Budapest's 'Island of Freedom'

Every year, Budapest’s Óbudai Island transforms into the “Island of Freedom” for seven raucous days of music, art, circus acts, junk food, and sunbathing.
Now known as the Sziget Festival, it was once called “Eurowoodstock” in the ’90s — and people like to compare it to Burning Man.
This year’s musical headliners ranged from Kings of Leon to Ellie Goulding to world-class DJs like Avicii. As for art installations and other “attractions,” there was a giant foam pit, a “dreadlock cabin,” an inflatable labyrinth, and various flash mobs.
Here are 24 Instagram photos that capture what it was like to be there.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6aYOeHNy3g/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6PoZOVty3e/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6emQwmyy3d/embed/
Width: 658px
(Instagram) regram @szigetofficial Keep smiling! #sziget2015 #szigetfestival #szigetfesztival #sziget #mainstage #together Unutulmaz bir deneyimdi.
A photo posted by İlter Bilgüven (@ilterbilguven) on Aug 17, 2015 at 3:28pm PDT
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6dGIajsjAG/embed/
Width: 658px
Referred to as 'Szitizens,' attendees are given passports after getting stamps for checking out various programs, going to certain locations, and viewing art installations. Money is reportedly 'useless' on the island. People use contactless top-up cards to pay for things.
(Instagram) Well prepared to the third world war #sziget #festival #sziget2015 #camping #campster
A photo posted by Mária Volkov (@marijah7) on Aug 17, 2015 at 12:12pm PDT
Serving gluten- and egg-free fish and chips, Hungarian-based Hal Chips was one of many food vendors.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6dbzoDgmKj/embed/
Width: 658px
What's fun in the sun without a burger? This Zing Burger has a whopping four patties and tons of cheese.
(Instagram) Had the '4 patty hero burger' the other day #sziget #zingburger #sziget2015
A photo posted by niels bakker (@toastduckling) on Aug 18, 2015 at 3:33am PDT
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6e05u9jNfP/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6eq7dgEkKr/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6W3iRXty5w/embed/
Width: 658px
This is what the festival's 800-square-foot Miracoco Luminarium (aka inflatable labyrinth) looks like on the outside...
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/55Of94P4Kw/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6FU1UpCpJt/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6e5wKWhxF2/embed/
Width: 658px
(Instagram) Just me and bae hanging out as per #sziget #budapest #festival
A photo posted by Alice Roberts (@aliceroberts12) on Aug 18, 2015 at 1:55am PDT
This 'Before I die...' chalkboard was an extremely popular attraction -- so much so that it's almost impossible to read.
A performance called 'Danching with Drones' featured drones powered by a group of people outfitted in LED light uniforms.
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6XWi1wNy4z/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6f6CLUD8OT/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6htQSoD1WO/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6ZQ6hCClli/embed/
Width: 658px
Instagram Embed:
http://instagram.com/p/6dmsMXQ_wL/embed/
Width: 658px
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.