24 photos that show what it's like to be at Budapest's 'Island of Freedom'

Every year, Budapest’s Óbudai Island transforms into the “Island of Freedom” for seven raucous days of music, art, circus acts, junk food, and sunbathing.

Now known as the Sziget Festival, it was once called “Eurowoodstock” in the ’90s — and people like to compare it to Burning Man.

This year’s musical headliners ranged from Kings of Leon to Ellie Goulding to world-class DJs like Avicii. As for art installations and other “attractions,” there was a giant foam pit, a “dreadlock cabin,” an inflatable labyrinth, and various flash mobs.

Here are 24 Instagram photos that capture what it was like to be there.

