24 photos that show what it's like to be at Budapest's 'Island of Freedom'

Brittany Fowler

Every year, Budapest’s Óbudai Island transforms into the “Island of Freedom” for seven raucous days of music, art, circus acts, junk food, and sunbathing. 

Now known as the Sziget Festival, it was once called “Eurowoodstock” in the ’90s — and people like to compare it to Burning Man

This year’s musical headliners ranged from Kings of Leon to Ellie Goulding to world-class DJs like Avicii. As for art installations and other “attractions,” there was a giant foam pit, a “dreadlock cabin,” an inflatable labyrinth, and various flash mobs.

Here are 24 Instagram photos that capture what it was like to be there. 

Visitors accessed the 'Island of Freedom' via a bridge adorned in colourful flags.

Robbie Williams kicked off the festival, playing to a crowd of 75,000.

English band Florence and the Machine's set was another huge draw.

The festival attracts over 400,000 visitors.

The festival attracts over 400,000 visitors.

A photo posted by İlter Bilgüven (@ilterbilguven) on Aug 17, 2015 at 3:28pm PDT

Including some far away galaxies.

Referred to as 'Szitizens,' attendees are given passports after getting stamps for checking out various programs, going to certain locations, and viewing art installations. Money is reportedly 'useless' on the island. People use contactless top-up cards to pay for things.

Source: The Guardian

As with most all music festivals, campers were aplenty.

As with most all music festivals, campers were aplenty.

A photo posted by Mária Volkov (@marijah7) on Aug 17, 2015 at 12:12pm PDT

Serving gluten- and egg-free fish and chips, Hungarian-based Hal Chips was one of many food vendors.

What's fun in the sun without a burger? This Zing Burger has a whopping four patties and tons of cheese.

(Instagram) Had the '4 patty hero burger' the other day #sziget #zingburger #sziget2015

A photo posted by niels bakker (@toastduckling) on Aug 18, 2015 at 3:33am PDT

Confetti was pretty much omnipresent.

Colourful umbrellas posed as decorations by day and lights by night.

Sziget Beach on the Danube River is peppered with beach chairs and promises a bar.

These giant snacks look kind of like a toast version of pizza.

(Instagram) #food #sziget2015

A photo posted by @ray_music on Aug 17, 2015 at 7:41am PDT

This is what the festival's 800-square-foot Miracoco Luminarium (aka inflatable labyrinth) looks like on the outside...

...and this is what it looks like on the inside.

In addition to circus acts from around the world, the festival has its own Cirque du Sziget.

Interactive art installations like this one were an Instagram magnet.

(Instagram) Just me and bae hanging out as per #sziget #budapest #festival

A photo posted by Alice Roberts (@aliceroberts12) on Aug 18, 2015 at 1:55am PDT

This 'Before I die...' chalkboard was an extremely popular attraction -- so much so that it's almost impossible to read.

(Instagram) A photo posted by Magdi Szeles (@magdiiszeles) on Aug 18, 2015 at 4:30am PDT

A performance called 'Danching with Drones' featured drones powered by a group of people outfitted in LED light uniforms.

There was art to look at and art to sit on, including these wire mushroom stools.

The scene at the festival turns dreamlike at night.

This coloured powder party exploded into action on the Sziget's final day.

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix, known for his popular song 'Animals,' closed the festival.

Fireworks during Garrix's performance marked the end of the weeklong party.

