Saved! Senate Votes For $26.1 Billion State Government Bailout

Photo: AP

A big save for the states today, courtesy of the Senate.According to David Dayen of FireDogLake reports on Twitter that the Senate has garnered just enough votes to pass a $26.1 billion Medicaid/Education bailout to the states. In the end, key Senators like Nebraska’s Ben Nelson, and the pair of Republicans from Maine (Snow and Collins) voted aye.



The bill is — due to the obsession du jour — deficit neutral, but only because $12 billion in food stamp spending will be cut in 2014.

Now it’s up to the Democrats to find away to restore that in a way that will be ludicrously deficit neutral as well. Maybe then we’ll be so flush with cash, nobody will care anymore.

