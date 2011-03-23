¥25,000,000,000,000

The estimated damage costs of the Japanese disaster have been raised to $309 billion, according to Kyodo News. That means the Japan quake will cost more than twice as much as the Kobe earthquake, which cost 9.6 trillion yen ($119 billion).



While at first it was believed insurers would take a huge hit as a result of the extensive damages, two recent reports from Societe Generale would suggest otherwise.

For Munich Re, losses are only expected to hit 2.6% of the company’s public equity; the stock has dropped 10% since the event.

For Hannover Re, the disaster will cost the firm €250 million, or 5.5% of the company’s public equity.

