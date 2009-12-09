California Announces Project To Power 250,000 Homes Using Energy Beamed From Space

California is making waves today by announcing a first-of-its-kind space-based solar project that will transmit energy down to earth from space. According to estimates from developers, the project will generate enough electricity to power 250,000 homes per year.



SolarFeeds.com: California’s biggest energy utility PG&E has announced that they would purchase 200MW off solar power that will be beamed from space by 2016.

The experimental solar plant will make use of orbiting satellites equipped with solar cells that transform the sun’s energy into electricity. Electricity generated by the process would be converted into radio frequency transmittable energy, which will be collected by a receiving station in Fresno, California, before being transferred to PG&E’s power grid.

