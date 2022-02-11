How a 250-year-old French plaster frame is professionally restored

- Sara Drew is an art conservator at Center Art Studio in New York City.
Sara Drew is an art conservator at Center Art Studio in New York City. She shows us how Center Art Studio’s team restores a painting frame from the 19th century. This includes cleaning it, deconstructing the frame and gluing it back together, creating molds for the missing corners, sanding, applying gold leaf, and inpainting.
