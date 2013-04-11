Insane Monaco Penthouse Could Hit The Market For $280 Million

The apartment atop a planned luxury tower in Monaco could be listed for $280 million, making it the world’s new most expensive penthouse if it sells for anywhere near that price.



Current renderings for the residence, at Monaco’s Odeon Tower, show a five-floor home with 35,500 square feet of space.

They also show a private infinity pool with a water slide, but Fred Schiff of London-based Knight Frank (the agents in charge of global marketing for Odeon) told Robert Frank at CNBC that it was “just one thing the developers are talking about.”

The price tag on the penthouse is pure speculation, based on the size of the space and current prices for apartments in the building, which start at £5,200 per square foot ($7,958 at current exchange rates), a representative for the developer told us.

If the multi-level residence does sell for the anticipated $280 million, that would make it the most expensive penthouse in the world, followed by a residence at One Hyde Park in London that sold for $216 million.

