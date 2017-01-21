This $250M mansion is the most expensive home in the US -- complete with a 4-lane bowling alley and $30M car collection

924 Bel Air Road is being listed for $250 million, considered the most expensive home for sale on the US market according to its website. Complete with a bowling alley, a $30 million car collection, and a helicopter, this 38,000-square-foot mansion is nothing but over-the-top.

It was built by the luxury developer Bruce Makowsky, the man behind the $70 million Beverly Hills house sold to Minecraft founder Markus “Notch” Persson in 2014.

