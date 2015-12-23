The first website launched 25 years ago -- here's what the web looked like then

The first website launched on December 20, 1990 and was created by Tim Berners-Lee, a scientist at the CERN research facility in Switzerland.
The project was originally meant to allow scientists to communicate more easily, but the World Wide Web (abbreviated to “www”) has since grown into something that over three billion people interact with.
Almost everything we do in our day-to-day lives is influenced by the web, including social interaction, work, banking, gaming, and more.
Here’s what the web looked like 25 years ago.
The very first website from CERN explained what the web is, how it can be used, and included some out-bound links to other websites.
Aliweb was the first search engine and was part of a project at CERN in 1993. The project was created by Martijn Koster, one of the web’s original architects.
Bloomberg launched its website in 1993 as an extension of the company’s Bloomberg Terminal service, which delivers financial and technology news to anyone who pays $24,000 (£16,000) a year.
Amnesty International is the global human rights organisation that seeks to bring justice and transparency to the world. The website was created in 1994 by the organisation’s Computer Communications Working Group.
The Economist is the well-known news organisation that was founded in 1843. The website went live in 1994 and cost $120 (£80) to make, paid for by one of the paper’s correspondents.
Pizza Hut is an American restaurant chain. The website launched in 1994 and was a way to order pizza or book a table online.
Yahoo! was, for a time, many people’s version of the front page of the internet. The company was founded in 1995 and was originally called “Jerry’s Guide to the World Wide Web.”
The White House is the home of the US President and the website, which was created in 1996, let journalists search for photos, radio addresses, and other relevant information.
NOW WATCH: A 56-year-old man filmed a conversation with his 18-year-old self, and it’s going viral
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.