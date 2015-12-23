The first website launched 25 years ago -- here's what the web looked like then

CERN Tim Berners-Lee at his desk in CERN, 1994

The first website launched on December 20, 1990 and was created by Tim Berners-Lee, a scientist at the CERN research facility in Switzerland.

The project was originally meant to allow scientists to communicate more easily, but the World Wide Web (abbreviated to “www”) has since grown into something that over three billion people interact with.

Almost everything we do in our day-to-day lives is influenced by the web, including social interaction, work, banking, gaming, and more.

Here’s what the web looked like 25 years ago.

The very first website from CERN explained what the web is, how it can be used, and included some out-bound links to other websites.

CERN The very first website.

Aliweb was the first search engine and was part of a project at CERN in 1993. The project was created by Martijn Koster, one of the web’s original architects.

Aliweb Aliweb was the first search engine.

Bloomberg launched its website in 1993 as an extension of the company’s Bloomberg Terminal service, which delivers financial and technology news to anyone who pays $24,000 (£16,000) a year.

Bloomberg The Bloomberg homepage on December 20 1996.

Amnesty International is the global human rights organisation that seeks to bring justice and transparency to the world. The website was created in 1994 by the organisation’s Computer Communications Working Group.

The Economist is the well-known news organisation that was founded in 1843. The website went live in 1994 and cost $120 (£80) to make, paid for by one of the paper’s correspondents.

The Economist The Economist website in 1996.

Pizza Hut is an American restaurant chain. The website launched in 1994 and was a way to order pizza or book a table online.

Pizza Hut The Pizza Hut website in 1996.

Yahoo! was, for a time, many people’s version of the front page of the internet. The company was founded in 1995 and was originally called “Jerry’s Guide to the World Wide Web.”

Yahoo The Yahoo! homepage in 1996.

The White House is the home of the US President and the website, which was created in 1996, let journalists search for photos, radio addresses, and other relevant information.

