Erin Schrode is a 25-year-old Democrat running for a seat in the House of Representatives. Should she win the 2nd Congressional District in California, she would be the youngest woman ever elected to the United States Congress.

Written and produced by A.C. Fowler

Follow INSIDER People on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.