A 25-Year-Old Became The Youngest Iditarod Champion

Photo: Flickr/Alaskan Dude

Dallas Seavey has become the youngest winner of the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race across Alaska, as reported by The Associated Press.The 25-year-old Alaska native led the closest musher by an hour Tuesday morning when he left the White Mountain checkpoint and began the last 77-mile stretch of the 1,049-mile race.



He reached the finish line in Nome with his team of nine dogs after nine days, four hours, 29 minutes and 26 seconds.

Seavey turned 25 on March 4, the day the race began in Anchorage with 66 teams of mushers with typically 16 dogs each.

The youngest winner before Seavey was the race’s only five-time champion, Rick Swenson, who won his first Iditarod at age 26 in 1977. Swenson, now 61, was running in the middle of the pack.

Seavey’s grandfather raced in the first Iditarod in 1973, finishing third, and mushed this year to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Iditarod Trail.

Seavey’s father Mitch is a four-time champion and was in seventh place when Seavey finished.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.