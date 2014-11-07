Anyone Depressed About The State Of The World Needs To Look At These Stunning Charts

It’s easy to focus on everything that’s going wrong in the world.

If the media coverage of ISIS and Ebola has shown us anything, it’s that we’re easily seduced by fear-mongering.

But Dr. Max Roser wants to remind us the world is getting better. That’s why Roser, a fellow at the Institute for New Economic Thinking, created OurWorldinData, a website that tells the visual story of how the world is changing.

“We are far away from an ideal world — we should work to end poverty, to end hunger, to end war — but in all of these aspects we are making progress,” Roser wrote in an email to Business Insider.

Roser hopes people will find his work encouraging and energize them to make positive change.

“Studying our world in data and understanding how we overcame challenges that seemed insurmountable at the time should give us confidence to tackle the problems we are currently facing,” he wrote.

Here are 25 charts from Roser’s website that show just how much global living standards have improved.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.