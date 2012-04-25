25 Up-And-Coming Startup CEOs In New York

Fab has quickly become one of the most exciting companies in New York tech. CEO Jason Goldberg helped it pivot from a failed concept called Fabulis into a flash sale design site with more than 225 employees. It generates $300,000 per day.

Goldberg has always been a product guy. Before Fab, he was CEO of a startup that sold to XING AG, which he became Chief Product Officer of. He also founded Jobster.

Before he founded companies, he worked in the White House under Bill Clinton.