The 25 Unhealthiest States In America

The United Health Foundation just released their annual America’s Health Rankings for 2012.

The good news: As a whole, Americans are living longer



The bad news: A growing number of unhealthy habits threatens our quality of life.

The study looks at several factors including smoking, obesity, alcohol use, education, health insurance, and public health funding.

Even the nation’s healthiest state for the sixth year in a row, Vermont, is dealing with some challenges like high binge drinking among adults.

Some of the worst states featured here deal with an adult population in which 30 per cent are obese, about 30 per cent smoke, about 20 per cent binge drink, and over 35 per cent are living a sedentary lifestyle.

