25 And Under: 25 Hot Young Stars In Silicon Valley Tech

Ernestine Fu was named the youngest venture capitalist in Silicon Valley by Forbes.

Photo: NextGen Journal

From venture capitalists to founders, we rounded up 25 super stars who are creating big names for themselves in Silicon Valley despite their young ages.Take Ernestine Fu for example.



At age 20, she’s the youngest venture capitalist in the Bay Area. The Mensa member and Stanford undergrad has already been on the cover of Forbes Magazine.

The crazy thing is that she’s not the youngest person mixing it up in Silicon Valley.

