25 Things You Can Remote Control With Your iPhone

One of the more interesting things you can do with Apple’s iPhone and iPod touch is to use it as a remote control for other devices.

Since the iPhone App Store launched almost two years ago, developers have created hundreds of remote control applications.

Some of them are for entertainment — designed to control A/V equipment in your living room. Others control household appliances, functions on your computer, or even expensive corporate security systems.

For now, most remote control apps operate over the Internet, or via a wi-fi or Bluetooth link between your iPhone and another device. But one company is developing an infrared iPhone accessory, which will open the doors for even more remote control applications.

It’s conceivable that, with these apps and accessories, an iPod touch could replace the fanciest of universal remotes, and have the bonus of shipping with a Web browser and all the other apps on the App Store.

Here’s an updated version of our list of iPhone remote control apps. Let us know if we missed any good ones.

