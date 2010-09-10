The First 21 Infrastructure Projects Obama Should Fund

Photo: wikimedia commons

Obama’s $50 billion in additional infrastructure spending will be gobbled up by hungry states faster than any thing since the last stimulus.We could spend that money right away on decaying road infrastructure or water systems. But politicians really want to put that money toward over-the-top megaprojects — bridges-to-nowhere and other schemes that will make their favourite county into an epicentre of commerce.



The following list from the North American Strategic Infrastructure Leadership Forum rates the most strategic infrastructure projects, based contribution to local productivity; contribution to global competitiveness; job creation; business opportunity; and energy productivity.

