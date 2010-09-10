The First 21 Infrastructure Projects Obama Should Fund

Gus Lubin
Obama’s $50 billion in additional infrastructure spending will be gobbled up by hungry states faster than any thing since the last stimulus.We could spend that money right away on decaying road infrastructure or water systems. But politicians really want to put that money toward over-the-top megaprojects — bridges-to-nowhere and other schemes that will make their favourite county into an epicentre of commerce.

The following list from the North American Strategic Infrastructure Leadership Forum rates the most strategic infrastructure projects, based contribution to local productivity; contribution to global competitiveness; job creation; business opportunity; and energy productivity.

#21 FasTracks RTD

Cost: $6.9 billion

Project sponsor: Regional Transportation District

Description: A 12-year plan to expand public transportation in Colorado, including six light rail, diesel commuter rail, and electric commuter rail lines with a combined length of 119 miles.

#20 Dulles Corridor Metrorail Project Phase 1

Cost: $2.6 billion

Project sponsor: Metro Washington Airport

Description: An extension of the D.C. metrorail, eventually adding 29 stations.

#19 Orlando to Tampa High Speed Rail Line

Cost: $2.6 billion

Project sponsor: Florida Department of Transportation

Description: The first leg of a high-speed rail system for Florida.

#18 Maryland Intercounty Connector

Cost: $2.6 billion

Project sponsor: Mine Safety & Health Administration

Description: A toll road between Maryland's Montgomery County and Prince George's County, key to generating commerce and relieving traffic on local roads.

#17 Second Avenue Subway

Cost: $4.4 billion

Project sponsor: MTA

Description: Much-needed subway service for Second Ave and the Upper East Side.

#16 Vogtle Nuclear Power Plant Units 3 & 4 Project

Cost: $14 billion

Project sponsor: Southern Co.

Description: The first new reactors licensed in decades, putting America's largest nuclear site in Georgia.

#15 Cape Wind

Cost: $1.6 billion

Project sponsor: Energy Management Inc.

Description: Wind power for Cape Cod.

#14 San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge Project

Cost: $5.5 billion

Project sponsor: Caltrans

Description: Replacing a bridge segment that collapsed in the 1989 quake.

#13 NextGen Air Traffic Control System

Cost: $20 billion

Project sponsor: FAA

Description: A national information network for air traffic controllers, increasing flight efficiency.

#12 O'Hare Modernization Program

Cost: $15 billion

Project sponsor: Chicago Department of Aviation

Description: Two new runways and a new terminal for Chicago's airport.

#11 Port of Miami Tunnel

Cost: $1.3 billion

Project sponsor: Florida Department of Transportation

Description: A tunnel from Miami to the Port of Miami.

#10 Columbia River Crossing Bridge Project

Cost: $3.5 billion

Project sponsor: Washington State & Oregon Departments of Transportation

Description: Improving links between Portland and Vancouver over the Columbia River.

#9 National Gateway

Cost: $0.70 billion

Project sponsor: CSX Transportation

Description: Railroad construction to improve freight train connections among mid-Atlantic ports.

#8 I-495 Capital Beltway High Occupancy Toll Lanes

Cost: $1.4 billion

Project sponsor: Virginia Department of Transportation

Description: Carpool lanes will decrease traffic and encourage carpools in the DC area.

#7 Bradley West Project

Cost: $1.5 billion

Project sponsor: Los Angeles International Airport

Description: The biggest infrastructure project in LA history will modernize the airport by adding boarding gates and increasing seating and dining areas.

#6 Energy Gateway

Cost: $6.1 billion

Project sponsor: Pacificorp

Description: 2,000 miles of power lines across the West.

#5 Crescent Corridor

Cost: $2.0 billion

Project sponsor: Norfolk Southern

Description: A cargo train route to run along I-81. Norfolk Southern claims it will generate $25 revenue for every $1 invested.

#4 Woodward Avenue Light Rail

Cost: $0.13 billion

Project sponsor: Norfolk Southern

Description: A train service to link Detroit's elevated rail with regional commuter rail.

#3 Honolulu High-Capacity Transit Corridor Project

Cost: $5.3 billion

Project sponsor: City of Honolulu

Description: Elevated trains for Honolulu and neighbouring cities.

#2 Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation Efficiency Program

Cost: $2.5 billion

Project sponsor: Illinois Department of Transportation

Description: A project to link rail networks in Chicago.

#1 Mass Transit Tunnel

Cost: $8.7 billion

Project sponsor: NJ Transit

Description: Expansion to Penn Station and new tracks and tunnels under the Hudson River.

