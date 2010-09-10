The First 21 Infrastructure Projects Obama Should Fund

Photo: wikimedia commons
Obama’s $50 billion in additional infrastructure spending will be gobbled up by hungry states faster than any thing since the last stimulus.We could spend that money right away on decaying road infrastructure or water systems. But politicians really want to put that money toward over-the-top megaprojects — bridges-to-nowhere and other schemes that will make their favourite county into an epicentre of commerce.
The following list from the North American Strategic Infrastructure Leadership Forum rates the most strategic infrastructure projects, based contribution to local productivity; contribution to global competitiveness; job creation; business opportunity; and energy productivity.
Cost: $6.9 billion
Project sponsor: Regional Transportation District
Description: A 12-year plan to expand public transportation in Colorado, including six light rail, diesel commuter rail, and electric commuter rail lines with a combined length of 119 miles.
Cost: $2.6 billion
Project sponsor: Metro Washington Airport
Description: An extension of the D.C. metrorail, eventually adding 29 stations.
Cost: $2.6 billion
Project sponsor: Florida Department of Transportation
Description: The first leg of a high-speed rail system for Florida.
Cost: $2.6 billion
Project sponsor: Mine Safety & Health Administration
Description: A toll road between Maryland's Montgomery County and Prince George's County, key to generating commerce and relieving traffic on local roads.
Cost: $4.4 billion
Project sponsor: MTA
Description: Much-needed subway service for Second Ave and the Upper East Side.
Cost: $14 billion
Project sponsor: Southern Co.
Description: The first new reactors licensed in decades, putting America's largest nuclear site in Georgia.
Cost: $1.6 billion
Project sponsor: Energy Management Inc.
Description: Wind power for Cape Cod.
Cost: $5.5 billion
Project sponsor: Caltrans
Description: Replacing a bridge segment that collapsed in the 1989 quake.
Cost: $20 billion
Project sponsor: FAA
Description: A national information network for air traffic controllers, increasing flight efficiency.
Cost: $15 billion
Project sponsor: Chicago Department of Aviation
Description: Two new runways and a new terminal for Chicago's airport.
Cost: $1.3 billion
Project sponsor: Florida Department of Transportation
Description: A tunnel from Miami to the Port of Miami.
Cost: $3.5 billion
Project sponsor: Washington State & Oregon Departments of Transportation
Description: Improving links between Portland and Vancouver over the Columbia River.
Cost: $0.70 billion
Project sponsor: CSX Transportation
Description: Railroad construction to improve freight train connections among mid-Atlantic ports.
Cost: $1.4 billion
Project sponsor: Virginia Department of Transportation
Description: Carpool lanes will decrease traffic and encourage carpools in the DC area.
Cost: $1.5 billion
Project sponsor: Los Angeles International Airport
Description: The biggest infrastructure project in LA history will modernize the airport by adding boarding gates and increasing seating and dining areas.
Cost: $6.1 billion
Project sponsor: Pacificorp
Description: 2,000 miles of power lines across the West.
Cost: $2.0 billion
Project sponsor: Norfolk Southern
Description: A cargo train route to run along I-81. Norfolk Southern claims it will generate $25 revenue for every $1 invested.
Cost: $0.13 billion
Project sponsor: Norfolk Southern
Description: A train service to link Detroit's elevated rail with regional commuter rail.
Cost: $5.3 billion
Project sponsor: City of Honolulu
Description: Elevated trains for Honolulu and neighbouring cities.
Cost: $2.5 billion
Project sponsor: Illinois Department of Transportation
Description: A project to link rail networks in Chicago.
Cost: $8.7 billion
Project sponsor: NJ Transit
Description: Expansion to Penn Station and new tracks and tunnels under the Hudson River.
