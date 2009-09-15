Levered Stocks Continue To Do Well

While the market has been on a tear, here are 25 stocks who have led the charge most recently. All of the stocks below are well above their 50-day moving averages, and well above the S&P500’s 8% rise over its own moving average.



Bears are likely to see a list of potential shorts, while bulls might see a list of winners in their port. Yet beyond such subjectivity, both camps will probably agree that financially or operationally leveraged stocks have continued to do very well. Perhaps it’s time to consider more defensives.

(Chart via Bespoke Investment Group)

(The author owns shares in AIG and Gannett)

