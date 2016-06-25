Here's what 25 'Game of Thrones' stars were doing before the show

Business Insider Jon Snow is Kit Harrington’s first major role.

“Game of Thrones” has been a launching pad for a number of stars. While some actors, such as Peter Dinklage (Tyrion), had established careers, others, like Kit Harrington (Jon Snow), were virtually unknown.

Harrington had only worked in theatre before he auditioned for — and booked — his first TV role as Snow. Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, who play his sisters Arya and Sansa Stark respectively, had never acted professionally before.

The show and its actors have been nominated for numerous awards, including a Golden Globe.

Here’s what 25 “Game of Thrones” actors were doing before they were cast on the hit show:

As a drama school student, Kit Harrington landed the role of Albert in the National Theatre's adaptation of 'War Horse,' a role he reprised on the West End. Soon after, he scored his first TV role as the beloved Jon Snow. Youtube/War Horse on Stage/HBO 'War Horse' / 'Game of Thrones' Peter Dinklage has won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for his role as Tyrion Lannister on 'GoT,' but he made his film debut in 1995. His breakout role came in 2003's 'The Station Agent,' and he appeared in 'Elf' that same year. Miramax Films/HBO 'The Station Agent' / 'Game of Thrones' Before playing Arya Stark, Maisie Williams had never acted professionally. Since then, the 19-year-old has added more credits to her name, including four episodes of 'Doctor Who' and five feature films. HBO 'Game of Thrones' season one and six Sophie Turner also made her acting debut on 'GoT,' with the role of Sansa Stark. Since then, she's appeared in a number of films, including 'X-Men: Apocalypse.' HBO 'Game of Thrones' season one and five Isaac Hempstead Wright made his film debut in 'The Awakening' the same year he began playing Bran Stark. Though his character was absent for the fifth season, he returned for a revealing sixth season. StudioCanal UK/HBO 'The Awakening' / 'Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke's two professional onscreen roles before being cast as Daenerys Targaryen were on an episode of the British soap 'Doctors' and Syfy's 'Triassic Attack.' She's earned two Emmy noms for playing Dany. Syfy/HBO 'Triassic Attack' / 'Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau starred in numerous Danish films and TV shows before making his US debut as Gary Gordon in 'Black Hawk Down.' His portrayal of Jaime Lannister has introduced him to a wider audience. Columbia Pictures/HBO 'Black Hawk Down' / 'Game of Thrones' Jonathan Pryce plays the despised High Sparrow in 'Game of Thrones,' but his prolific career has taken him from the stage (he's the winner of two Tony Awards) to TV and film roles, including 'Barbarians at the Gate,' 'Pirates of the Caribbean,' and 'G.I. Joe.' Buena Vista Pictures/HBO 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' / 'Game of Thrones' Lena Headey made her film debut in 'Waterland' in 1992. She went on to appear in films such as '300,' and portrayed Sarah Connor in Fox's 'The Sarah Connor Chronicles' before landing the role of Cersei Lannister. Fine Line Features/HBO 'Waterland' / 'Game of Thrones' Alfie Allen, known for playing Theon Greyjoy, made his debut in 1998 with the TV movies 'You Are Here' and 'Elizabeth,' but didn't act again until 2004's 'Agent Cody Banks 2.' Gramercy Pictures/HBO 'Elizabeth' / 'Game of Thrones' Gemma Whelan is a comedian and professional dancer. She's appeared on stage and in a number of TV shows and films, including 'The Wolfman,' before she was cast as Yara Greyjoy. Universal Pictures/HBO 'The Wolfman' / 'Game of Thrones' Aiden Gillen starred in a number of roles before receiving critical acclaim for his role in the British series 'Queer as Folk.' Fans may also recognise the actor, who plays Petyr Baelish (Littlefinger), from HBO's 'The Wire.' Channel 4/HBO 'Queer as Folk' / 'Game of Thrones' Natalie Dormer made her film debut in 2005's 'Casanova.' The actress, who plays Margaery Tyrell, is also well-known for portraying Anne Boleyn in 'The Tudors.' Buena Vista Pictures/HBO 'Casanova' / 'Game of Thrones' Liam Cunningham made his film debut in 1992 and has appeared in films such as 'A Little Princess,' 'Dog Soldiers,' and 'Clash of the Titans.' He's been playing Davos Seaworth since 2012. Warner Bros./HBO 'A Little Princess' / 'Game of Thrones' Gwendoline Christie began her career on stage in 2006, and made her film debut as a shopper in 2009's 'The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus.' Portraying Brienne of Tarth on 'GOT' was her first major screen role. Sony Pictures Classics/HBO 'The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus' / 'Game of Thrones' Kristofer Hivju is a Norwegian actor. He's acted in numerous Norwegian films and popped up in 'After Earth,' but is best known as Tormund Giantsbane in 'GOT.' His career has continued to grow, and he's going to star in 'Fast 8' and 'Justice League.' Columbia Pictures/HBO 'After Earth' / 'Game of Thrones' Though well-known for the 'Resident Evil' films, Iain Glen made his acting debut in an episode of Scottish detective drama 'Taggart.' His film debut was in 1988's 'Paris by Night.' He plays Ser Jorah Mormont on 'GOT.' Virgin Films/HBO 'Paris by Night' / 'Game of Thrones' Carice van Houten has appeared in a number of Dutch films and TV series. Her first notable role was Suzy in the TV film 'Suzy Q.' She went on to star in 'Black Book,' 'Valkyrie,' and 'Repo Man' before being cast as priestess Melisandre. Staccato Films/HBO 'Suzy Q' / 'Game of Thrones' Michiel Huisman began his career in Dutch TV shows and films, even appearing alongside Carice van Houten in 'Suzy Q' and 'Black Book.' His break in the US came with a starring role as Sonny in HBO's 'Treme.' He replaced Ed Skrein as Daario Naharis in season four of 'GOT.' A-Film Distribution/HBO 'Black Book' / 'Game of Thrones' Rory McCann made a triumphant return after the Hound was presumed dead on 'Game of Thrones,' but before that, he had appeared in projects including the Scottish dramedy 'The Book Group,' 'Alexander,' and 'Hot Fuzz.' Universal Pictures/HBO 'Hot Fuzz' / 'Game of Thrones' Indira Varma made her film debut in 1996's 'Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love.' Her other credits include 'Bride and Prejudice' and TV series 'Luther.' She's played Ellaria Sand since season four. Trimark Pictures 'Kama Sutra' / 'Game of Thrones' Nathalie Emmanuel made her acting debut at the age of 10 in the West End production of 'The Lion King,' and then scored her first on-screen role in the British soap 'Hollyoaks.' She's been playing Missandei since 2013. Channel 4/HBO 'Hollyoaks' / 'Game of Thrones' Iwan Rheon was 17 when he was cast in the Welsh-language soap 'Pobol Y Cwm,' but soon transitioned to the stage. He was cast as Moritz Stiefel in the London production of 'Spring Awakening,' and won an Olivier Award for his performance. Directly after that, he was cast in 'Misfits,' and now played the sadistic and much-hated Ramsay Bolton until he was finally killed. S4C/HBO 'Pobol Y Cwm' / 'Game of Thrones' Hannah Murray began her professional career in the British teen drama 'Skins.' She's played Gilly since season two of 'Game of Thrones.' E4/HBO 'Skins' / 'Game of Thrones' Before playing Samwell Tarly on 'GoT,' John Bradley portrayed a cardinal on the historical TV drama 'Borgia.' Sky (Italy)/HBO

