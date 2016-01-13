LinkedIn's 25 hottest skills for 2016 will depress anyone outside the IT industry

It’s January, so there’s a good chance you’re on the hunt for a new job.

According to sites like Monster.com and LinkedIn, this is the most popular time of year for job seekers to kick off their search.

To find out what it takes to successfully land a job, LinkedIn analysed all of the hiring and recruiting activity that occurred on its site in 2015, and uncovered the 25 hottest skills in 14 different countries.

“If your skills fit one or more of these skills categories (a grouping of related skills), there’s a chance you either started a new job or attracted the interest of recruiters last year,” explains LinkedIn researcher Sohan Murthy in a recent LinkedIn post.

“We noticed that companies were still recruiting and hiring for these skills well into the final months of 2015, so we expect these skills will remain in-demand in the early part of 2016. This means if you have one or more of these skills, you’re likely to continue getting interest from recruiters in the new year.”

Here are the hottest skills in the US:

Click here to see the hottest skills in 13 other countries, as well as related job openings.

