24 Job Interview Questions You Don't Want To Be Asked

With the help of employee-reviews site Glassdoor.com’s Interview Questions & Reviews section, we’ve compiled 24 of the strangest interview questions asked in 2009.

The questions come from interviews with companies including Apple, Goldman Sachs, Bain & Co, and Google.

They include the impossible:

“How would you move Mount Fuji?”

And the insulting:

” Are your parents disappointed with your career aspirations?”

They are 24 real-life interview questions you never, ever want to be asked in a job interview.

But you better read’em just in case you are >

[slideshow]

[slide

permalink=”what-was-your-best-mcguyver-moment-1″

title=”What was your best McGuyver moment?”

content=”Job: Schlumberger Junior Field Engineer“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3b5ed3000000000034de5a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”how-many-tennis-balls-are-in-this-room-and-why-2″

title=”How many tennis balls are in this room and why?”

content=”Job: Yahoo Customer Service Rep“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b12b50a00000000002b1a89/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-you-were-a-brick-in-a-wall-which-brick-would-you-be-and-why-3″

title=”If you were a brick in a wall which brick would you be and why?”

content=”Job: Nestle USA Procurement Intern

Photo: Boby Dimitrov“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3b5f4000000000009b1d2a/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”how-would-you-move-mount-fuji-4″

title=”How would you move Mount Fuji?”

content=”Job: Microsoft Software Development Engineer in Test

Photo: emrank | busiest fortnight in 2009 |“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3b5f8b0000000000c4694b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-two-cars-are-traveling-in-a-two-lap-race-on-a-track-of-any-length-one-going-60-mph-and-the-other-going-30mph-how-fast-will-the-slower-car-have-to-go-to-finish-at-the-same-time-5″

title=”If two cars are travelling in a two lap race on a track of any length, one going 60 mph and the other going 30mph, how fast will the slower car have to go to finish at the same time?”

content=”Job: Morgan Stanley Trader“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aba58f27ea5094e2c871204/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”are-your-parents-disappointed-with-your-career-aspirations-6″

title=”Are your parents disappointed with your career aspirations?”

content=”Job: Fisher Investments Client Service Associate

Photo: RandyA38“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3b602800000000007dc639/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”tell-me-how-you-would-determine-how-many-house-painters-there-are-in-the-united-states-7″

title=”Tell me how you would determine how many house painters there are in the United States?”

content=”Job: Acquity Group Business Analyst“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/3d7a6c7937451c4a363bfe00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”what-should-it-cost-to-rent-central-park-for-commercial-purposes-8″

title=”What should it cost to rent Central Park for commercial purposes?”

content=”Job: Bain & Co Business Analyst

Photo: Joe Shlabotnik“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3b608d0000000000e9e3c4/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-i-put-you-in-a-sealed-room-with-a-phone-that-had-no-dial-tone-how-would-you-fix-it-9″

title=”If I put you in a sealed room with a phone that had no dial tone, how would you fix it?”

content=”Job: Apple Software Engineer“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/0b37544b00b1354ad5ee0400/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-you-could-be-any-animal-what-would-you-be-and-why-10″

title=”If you could be any animal, what would you be and why?”

content=”Job: Pacific Sunwear Sales Associate“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/b37a6c7923e681486e099600/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”how-many-hair-salons-are-there-in-japan-11″

title=”How many hair salons are there in Japan?”

content=”Job: Boston Consulting Associate“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aca42d668de05004c646e48/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-both-a-taxi-and-a-limo-were-priced-the-exact-same-which-one-would-you-choose-12″

title=”If both a taxi and a limo were priced the exact same, which one would you choose?”

content=”Job: Best Buy Customer Service“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/047a6c7980e93c49ca808b00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”how-to-measure-9-minutes-using-only-a-4-minute-and-7-minute-hourglass-13″

title=”How to measure 9 minutes using only a 4 minute and 7 minute hourglass?”

content=”Job: Bank of America Quantitative Developer“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b290b010000000000e11264/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”what-are-5-uncommon-uses-of-a-brick-not-including-building-layering-or-a-paper-weight-14″

title=”What are 5 uncommon uses of a brick, not including building, layering, or a paper-weight?”

content=”Job: Kaplan Higher Education Data Analyst

Photo: oskay“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3b611c0000000000b3303f/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”what-is-the-probability-of-throwing-11-and-over-with-2-dice-15″

title=”What is the probability of throwing 11 and over with 2 dice?”

content=”Job: American Airlines Financial Analyst“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4aace371cbdb8c6c547dbecf/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”say-you-are-dead-what-do-you-think-your-eulogy-would-say-about-you-16″

title=”Say you are dead- what do you think your eulogy would say about you?”

content=”Job: Nationwide Product Manager“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a8a803b01202c4a67eb19d0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”given-a-dictionary-of-words-how-do-you-calculate-the-anagrams-for-a-new-word-17″

title=”Given a dictionary of words, how do you calculate the anagrams for a new word?”

content=”Job: Amazon Software Development Engineer“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a9f4d746f7beb072aaac4b5/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”how-many-lightbulbs-are-in-this-building-18″

title=”How many lightbulbs are in this building?”

content=”Job: Monitor Group Entry Interview“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/c27a6c799c93ce4956ec7f00/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”given-a-square-grid-of-numbers-considering-all-the-numbers-at-the-boundary-as-one-layer-and-numbers-just-inside-as-another-layer-and-so-on-how-would-you-rotate-each-of-the-layers-of-the-numbers-by-a-given-amount-19″

title=”Given a square grid of numbers, considering all the numbers at the boundary as one layer and numbers just inside as another layer and so on how would you rotate each of the layers of the numbers by a given amount.”

content=”Job: Microsoft Engineer

Photo: Pink Sherbet Photography“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3b61fc000000000054f1e7/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”how-would-you-sell-me-eggnog-in-florida-in-the-summer-20″

title=”How would you sell me eggnog in Florida in the summer?”

content=”Job: Expedia Market Manager“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4a705b19c95c512d1bd16540/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”develop-an-algorithm-for-finding-the-shortest-distance-between-two-words-in-a-document-after-the-phone-interview-is-over-take-a-few-hours-to-develop-a-working-example-in-c-and-send-it-to-the-manager-21″

title=”Develop an algorithm for finding the shortest distance between two words in a document. After the phone interview is over, take a few hours to develop a working example in C++ and send it to the manager.”

content=”Job: Google Software Engineer“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b2a93de00000000009e77a9/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”given-a-fleet-of-50-trucks-each-with-a-full-fuel-tank-and-a-range-of-100-miles-how-far-can-you-deliver-a-payload-you-can-transfer-the-payload-from-truck-to-truck-and-you-can-transfer-fuel-from-truck-to-truck-extend-your-answer-for-n-trucks-22″

title=”Given a fleet of 50 trucks, each with a full fuel tank and a range of 100 miles, how far can you deliver a payload? You can transfer the payload from truck to truck, and you can transfer fuel from truck to truck. Extend your answer for n trucks.”

content=”Job: Palantir Technologies Business Development Engineer“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b06edf200000000006ca944/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”you-are-in-a-room-with-3-switches-which-correspond-to-3-bulbs-in-another-room-and-you-dont-know-which-switch-corresponds-to-which-bulb-you-can-only-enter-the-room-with-the-bulbs-once-you-can-not-use-any-external-equipment-power-supplies-resistors-etc-how-do-you-find-out-which-bulb-corresponds-to-which-switch-23″

title=”You are in a room with 3 switches which correspond to 3 bulbs in another room and you don’t know which switch corresponds to which bulb. You can only enter the room with the bulbs once. You can NOT use any external equipment (power supplies, resistors, etc.). How do you find out which bulb corresponds to which switch?”

content=”Job: Goldman Sachs X-Div/Back Office“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b3a4f78000000000032b52d/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”if-you-saw-someone-steal-a-quarter-would-you-report-it-24″

title=”If you saw someone steal a quarter. Would you report it?”

content=”Job: Amazon Shipping Manifest Clerk“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4af76a060000000000d8bbf0/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[slide

permalink=”think-those-are-hard-wait-till-you-see-the-questions-google-asks-25″

title=”Think those are hard? Wait till you see the questions Google asks…”

content=”15 Google Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid

15 More Google Interview Questions That Will Make You Feel Stupid“

image=”http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4b017e8c00000000008b829b/image.jpg”

caption=””

credit=””

credit_href=””

]

[/slideshow]

