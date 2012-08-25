BEYOND MARISSA MAYER: 25 Powerful Women Engineers In Tech

Kimber Lockhart, Director of Engineering, Box

Photo: Box

There’s an awful lot of hand wringing in the Valley over how few women are becoming engineers, particularly software engineers.Less than 12 per cent of computer science degrees earned in 2010-11 were awarded to women.



But here’s the crazy thing. For those who do enter the field, the sky’s the limit. There’s ample opportunity to become a big power player, at big companies and at hot startups.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.