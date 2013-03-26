24 places you must visit in Australia

Julie Zeveloff
Australia is known for many things — extraordinary landscapes, laid-back cities, beautiful beaches.

It would be impossible to see the country and experience all it has to offer on a single trip.

But these 25 places and activities should be at the top of any traveller’s bucket list, whether he’s a foreign tourist flying in from afar or a native Australian looking to explore his own country.

Enjoy a drink at the Opera Bar before seeing a performance at the Sydney Opera House.

Journey to the remote outback town of Birdsville for its annual horse racing weekend.

Drive by the 12 Apostles — a collection of limestone stacks — on a trip along Great Ocean Road in Victoria.

Witness a sunrise at Uluru, a massive sandstone rock formation in the Northern Territory.

Check into the Qualia, the Hamilton Island resort that topped Condé Nast traveller's latest 'best hotels' list.

Climb the steps, ladders, and catwalks of Sydney Harbor Bridge.

See the incredible sea life along the Great Barrier Reef off the coast of Queensland.

Explore Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art, which showcases the collection of Tasmanian gambler-turned-art collector David Walsh.


Go wine tasting in the Barossa Valley outside of Adelaide.

Get lost looking at art, shopping, and snacking in the Laneways of Melbourne.

Take the 6-km coastal cliff walk from Bondi to Coogee in the Sydney suburbs.

Bike around the beaches of Rottnest Island off the coast of Perth.

Head to Melbourne in January for the Australian Open, one of tennis' four Grand Slams.

See the first leg of the Surfing World Tour in the Gold Coast.

Sip on whisky at Lark Distillery in Tasmania.

Spend a day perfecting your lawn bowling game at the Clovelly Bowling Club near Sydney.

Hike through the eucalyptus forests of the Blue Mountains in New South Wales.

Explore the stunning caves of the Margaret River region.

Stuff yourself at Flower Drum, a famous Chinese restaurant in Melbourne.

Tee off at the RACV Royal Pines golf course on Queensland's Gold Coast, new home of the Australian PGA Championship.

Traverse the continent by rail on The Ghan, a three-day journey from Darwin to Adelaide.

Tour the forests, beaches, and swamps of Fraser Island in a four-wheel drive vehicle.

Roll the dice at Crown Perth, a massive casino, entertainment, and nightlife complex.

Surf 'The Pass' at Byron Bay on a longboard.

