24 places you must visit in Australia

Australia is known for many things — extraordinary landscapes, laid-back cities, beautiful beaches.
It would be impossible to see the country and experience all it has to offer on a single trip.
But these 25 places and activities should be at the top of any traveller’s bucket list, whether he’s a foreign tourist flying in from afar or a native Australian looking to explore his own country.
Drive by the 12 Apostles — a collection of limestone stacks — on a trip along Great Ocean Road in Victoria.
Check into the Qualia, the Hamilton Island resort that topped Condé Nast traveller's latest 'best hotels' list.
Explore Tasmania's Museum of Old and New Art, which showcases the collection of Tasmanian gambler-turned-art collector David Walsh.
Tee off at the RACV Royal Pines golf course on Queensland's Gold Coast, new home of the Australian PGA Championship.
