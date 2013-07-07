25 Adorable Photos Of Troops Playing With Puppies In Iraq And Afghanistan

It’s against the rules for U.S. servicemembers to play with stray animals in war zones, but sometimes rules are for fools.
And in Iraq and Afghanistan, where the deployments have been long and arduous, having some animal companionship can offer much needed stress relief.
Navy Corpsmen, like the one pictured here, serve as medics to the Marines; clearly they are affectionate people.
