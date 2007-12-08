25% Off (Or More) Sale: Music Label Chrysalis

UK music company Chrysalis Group is on the blocks, again. Who would possibly want to buy a music company in this environment? Lots of people, if the price is right. Chrysalis has a modest music publishing unit (Blondie, David Bowie, lots of little bands), and publishing is the closest thing the industry has to a sure bet these days, plus it has a management unit, and Warner Music Group (WMG) and other labels would very much like to be in music management.

So. How much? The NY Post says Chrysalis would like $300 million, down the $400 million it was looking for this summer. A better bet: $150 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.