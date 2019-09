No one can ever forget the signature weapons of their movie heroes.

Well, multimedia designer Federico Mauro has saved us all the trouble of remembering stuff by rendering the coolest movie weapons in front of a clean white background.

Everything from Ellen Ripley’s epic assault rifle to the unforgettable “boomstick” from Army of Darkness.

