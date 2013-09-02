25 Nike Ads That Shaped The Brand's History

As brilliant as Nike has been in crafting the public personas of the athletes it uses, sometimes real life gets in the way.

In a one-year span, Nike saw two of its biggest stars, LeBron James and Tiger Woods, take a hit in the eyes of the public.

For Woods, it was the infamous infidelity scandal that saw his status as a role model go down the tubes and for James, it was the nationally televised 'Decision' to leave his hometown team for the Miami Heat that left many with a bad taste in their mouths.

In response, Nike made a pair of damage control ads to repair the images of its fallen stars. For Woods, the brand rolled out an ad that felt almost like a performance art piece, in which he stared at the camera in black-and-white as a tape of his deceased father asked if he learned anything.

For James, who'd never been packaged as squeaky clean as Woods and whose image was less seriously damaged, Nike produced an advertisement meant to show off James' sense of humour.

In both cases, the American public seemed ready to forgive, so long as the stars kept winning.

(video provider='youtube' id='NK1FPMDjLzs' size='xlarge' align='center')