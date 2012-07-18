25 NFL Players Have Been Arrested Since The Super Bowl

Marshawn Lynch and Nick Fairley.

Photo: Alameda County Sheriff’s Dept. and Al.com

The offseason can be a tumultuous time for many athletes as they struggle to fill the free time usually taken up by team activities, and many unfortunately turn to less than recommendable behaviour.A grand total of 25 NFL players have been arrested since the New York Giants won the 2012 Super Bowl (lucky for Lions fans, Mikel Leshoure and Nick Fairley have been arrested twice, for a total of 27 arrests).



In other words, the season can’t get here soon enough. Here’s a rundown of all the illegal activity so far, via UT San Diego:

February 8th: 49ers lineman Ray McDonald arrested on an outstanding warrant for DUI. February 10th: Bengals linebacker Rey Maualuga charged with assault after punching employee at a bar. February 13th: Bears linebacker J.T. Thomas arrested after traffic violation, charged with misdemeanour marijuana possession. February 18th: Lions running back Mikel Leshoure arrested for marijuana possession. February 23rd: Jaguars defensive tackle Nate Collins arrested for marijuana possession. February 25th: Seahawks linebacker Leroy Hill arrested for marijuana possession. February 26th: Seahwaks offensive lineman Jarriel King arrested for sexual assault. March 12th: Lions running back Mikel Leshoure arrested again for marijuana possession. March 17th: Colts offensive lineman Samson Satele arrested for disorderly conduct. March 30th: Dolphins linebacker Koa Misi arrested for battery. April 3rd: Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley arrested for marijuana possession. April 7th: Raiders wide receiver Darrius Heyward-Bey arrested for DUI. April 26th: Redskins safety Brandon Meriweather arrested for DUI. April 28th: Vikings running back Caleb King arrested for assault. May 27th: Lions defensive tackle Nick Fairley arrested for DUI, evading police. June 2nd: Vikings fullback Jerome Felton arrested for suspicion of DUI. June 3rd: Jaguars wide receiver Justin Blackmon arrested for DUI. June 10th: Giants offensive lineman David Diehl arrested for DWI. June 23rd: Lions cornerback Aaron Berry arrested on suspicion of DUI. June 23rd: Jets defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson arrested for careless driving. July 2nd: Buccaneers cornerback Eric Wright arrested for suspicion of DUI. July 3rd: Browns defensive tackle Kiante Tripp arrested for burglary. July 7th: Vikings running back Adrian Peterson arrested and charged with resisting arrest after a nightclub scuffle. July 8th: Eagles running back Dion Lewis arrested for falsely reporting an incident after pulling fire alarms. July 14th: Broncos defensive end Elvis Dumervil arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm. July 14th: Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch arrested for DUI. July 16th: Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant arrested for misdemeanour domestic violence.

Fewer than half the teams in the NFL — 14 to be exact — have not had a player arrested this offseason. At least, not yet.

When it comes to conference supremacy, the NFC leads the AFC in total arrests, 16-9. The AFC still has 50 days to catch up until the regular season kicks off.

