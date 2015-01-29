The 25 Most Valuable Cloud Computing Companies Are Worth Way More Than You'd Think

With Box’s successful IPO last week, there are now 25 public companies in the cloud computing market worth more than $US1 billion, according to Bessemer Venture Partners’ Cloud Index.
And the market cap of the top 30 cloud tracked by the BVP Cloud index hit more than $US155 billion last week, too. (The index tracks 41 public companies.)
That’s grown by a lot. In 2013, when the index was new, the top 30 companies were worth about $US100 billion and only 15 of them were worth over $US1 billion.
Here’s another shocker:
Byron Deeter and Kristina Shen
Ticker: HUBS
Stock price: ~$US34
Market cap: ~$US1.08 billion
Hubspot offers a cloud service for marketing and sales software.
Ticker: CVT
Stock price: ~$US27
Market cap: ~$US1.11 billion
Cvent offers cloud-based event management software.
Ticker: LOGM
Stock price: ~$US48
Market cap: ~$US1.18 billion
LogMeIn allows you to remotely log-in and access your computers from anywhere and helps enterprises manage remote computers.
Ticker: CTCT
Stock price: ~$US39
Market cap: ~$US1.28 billion
Online customer service and marketing tools geared for small businesses.
Ticker: QLYS
Stock price: ~$US38
Market cap: ~$US1.3 billion
Qualys offers a cloud-based computer security service for enterprises.
Ticker: LOCK
Stock: ~15
Market cap: ~$US1.37 billion
LifeLock provides identity theft protection services for consumers; and fraud and risk solutions for enterprises
Ticker: DWRE
Stock price: ~$US55
Market cap: ~$US1.97 billion
Demandware sells a cloud-based ecommerce platform.
Ticker: TRAK
Stock price: ~$US43
Market cap: ~$US2.33 billion
Dealertrack offers software for the automotive dealer industry including a popular tool for helping people get qualified to finance a car.
Ticker: BOX
Stock price: ~$US20
Market cap: ~$US2.41 billion
Box offers online storage and document collaboration tools for enterprises.
Ticker: VEEV
Stock price: ~$US29
Market cap: ~$US3.86 billion
Veeva Systems makes cloud software for the global life sciences industry to manage things like clinical trials.
Ticker: ULTI
Stock price: ~$US150
Market cap: ~$US4.25 billion
Ultimate offers cloud-based human resources and payroll management software.
Ticker: ATHN
Stock price: ~$US144
Market cap: ~$US5.49 billion
Athenahealth is a cloud-based service for doctors and hospitals for electronic health records.
Ticker: NOW
Stock price: ~$US70
Market cap: ~$US10.38billion
ServiceNow offers cloud-based services for IT professionals such as help desk software that tracks tech problems.
Ticker: LNKD
Stock price: ~$US222
Market cap: ~$US28.02 billion
LinkedIn is a social network for business professionals that offers cloud-based recruiting software.
