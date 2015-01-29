The 25 Most Valuable Cloud Computing Companies Are Worth Way More Than You'd Think

Box Box CEO Aaron Levie

With Box’s successful IPO last week, there are now 25 public companies in the cloud computing market worth more than $US1 billion, according to Bessemer Venture Partners’ Cloud Index.

And the market cap of the top 30 cloud tracked by the BVP Cloud index hit more than $US155 billion last week, too. (The index tracks 41 public companies.)

That’s grown by a lot. In 2013, when the index was new, the top 30 companies were worth about $US100 billion and only 15 of them were worth over $US1 billion.

No. 25 Hubspot: $1.08 billion Hubspot CEO Brian Halligan Ticker: HUBS

Stock price: ~$US34

Market cap: ~$US1.08 billion Hubspot offers a cloud service for marketing and sales software. No. 24 Cvent: $1.11 billion Cvent CEO Rajeev Aggarwal Ticker: CVT

Stock price: ~$US27

Market cap: ~$US1.11 billion Cvent offers cloud-based event management software. No. 23 LogMeIn: $1.18 billion LogMeIn CEO Michael Simon Ticker: LOGM

Stock price: ~$US48

Market cap: ~$US1.18 billion LogMeIn allows you to remotely log-in and access your computers from anywhere and helps enterprises manage remote computers. No. 22 Constant Contact: $1.28 billion Constant Contact CEO Gail Goodman Ticker: CTCT

Stock price: ~$US39

Market cap: ~$US1.28 billion Online customer service and marketing tools geared for small businesses. No. 21: Fleetmatics Group: $1.36 billion Fleetmatics CEO Jim Travers Ticker: FLTX

Stock price: ~$US35

Market cap: ~$US1.36 billion

Fleetmatics offers a GPS fleet tracking service for companies that own multiple vehicles. No. 20 Qualys: $1.3 billion Qualys CEO Philippe Courtot Ticker: QLYS

Stock price: ~$US38

Market cap: ~$US1.3 billion Qualys offers a cloud-based computer security service for enterprises. No. 19 LifeLock: $1.37 billion LifeLock CEO Todd Davis Ticker: LOCK Stock: ~15

Market cap: ~$US1.37 billion LifeLock provides identity theft protection services for consumers; and fraud and risk solutions for enterprises No. 18 Marketo: Worth about $1.41 billion Marketo CEO Phillip Fernandez Ticker: MKTO

Stock price: ~$US34

Market cap: ~$US1.41 billion Marketo offers cloud-based marketing software. No. 17 RealPage: $1.48 billion RealPage CEO Steve Winn RealPage Ticker: RP

Stock price: ~$US19

Market cap: ~$US1.48 billion RealPage is an online property management service. No. 15 Cornerstone: $1.84 billion Cornerstone OnDemand CEO Adam Miller Ticker: CSOD

Stock price: ~$US35

Market cap: ~$US1.84 billion Cornerstone offers an online enterprise training and recruiting service. No. 14 Proofpoint: $1.96 billion Proofpoint CEO Gary Steele Ticker: PFPT

Stock price: ~$US50

Market cap: ~$US1.96 billion Proofpoint offers a cloud service for enterprise email security and archiving. No. 13 Demandware: $1.97 billion Demandware CEO Tom Ebling Ticker: DWRE

Stock price: ~$US55

Market cap: ~$US1.97 billion Demandware sells a cloud-based ecommerce platform. No. 12 Xero: $2.01 billion Xero CEO Rod Drury Ticker: XRO

Stock price: ~16

Market cap: ~$US2.01 billion A New Zealand company with operations in New Zealand, Australia, the US and UK, Xero provides online accounting and business services for small businesses. No. 11 Dealertrack: $2.33 billion Mark O'Neil CEO DealerTrack Ticker: TRAK

Stock price: ~$US43

Market cap: ~$US2.33 billion Dealertrack offers software for the automotive dealer industry including a popular tool for helping people get qualified to finance a car. No 10 Box: Worth about $2.41 billion Box CEO Aaron Levie Ticker: BOX

Stock price: ~$US20

Market cap: ~$US2.41 billion Box offers online storage and document collaboration tools for enterprises. No. 9 Medidata Solutions: $2.47 billion Medidata Solutions CEO Tarek Sherif Ticker: MDSO

Stock price: ~$US45

Market cap: ~$US2.47 billion Medidata is cloud-based software for conducting clinical trials and is used by pharmaceutical companies and other research organisations. No. 8 Veeva Systems: $3.86 billion Veeva Systems CEO Peter Gassner Ticker: VEEV

Stock price: ~$US29

Market cap: ~$US3.86 billion Veeva Systems makes cloud software for the global life sciences industry to manage things like clinical trials. No. 7 Ultimate Software: $4.25 billion Scott Scherr CEO Ultimate Software Ticker: ULTI Stock price: ~$US150 Market cap: ~$US4.25 billion Ultimate offers cloud-based human resources and payroll management software. No. 6 Athenahealth: $5.49 billion Jonathan Bush CEO Athenahealth Ticker: ATHN

Stock price: ~$US144

Market cap: ~$US5.49 billion Athenahealth is a cloud-based service for doctors and hospitals for electronic health records. No. 5 NetSuite: Worth about $8.23 billion Zach Nelson NetSuite CEO Ticker: N

Stock price: ~$US107

Market cap: ~$US8.23 billion NetSuite offers cloud-based business software for accounting, enterprise resource management, and customer resource management. No. 4 ServiceNow: Worth about $10.38 billion Frank Slootman, CEO ServiceNow Ticker: NOW

Stock price: ~$US70

Market cap: ~$US10.38billion ServiceNow offers cloud-based services for IT professionals such as help desk software that tracks tech problems. No. 2 LinkedIn: $28.02 billion LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner Ticker: LNKD

Stock price: ~$US222

Market cap: ~$US28.02 billion LinkedIn is a social network for business professionals that offers cloud-based recruiting software. No. 1 Salesforce: $36.12 billion Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff Ticker: CRM

Stock price: ~$US57

Market cap: ~$US36.12 billion Salesforce is credited with inventing the whole software-as-a-service cloud industry. It offers cloud-based customer relationship management and marketing software.

