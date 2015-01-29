The 25 Most Valuable Cloud Computing Companies Are Worth Way More Than You'd Think

Julie Bort
Box Aaron LevieBoxBox CEO Aaron Levie

With Box’s successful IPO last week, there are now 25 public companies in the cloud computing market worth more than $US1 billion, according to Bessemer Venture Partners’ Cloud Index.

And the market cap of the top 30 cloud tracked by the BVP Cloud index hit more than $US155 billion last week, too. (The index tracks 41 public companies.)

That’s grown by a lot. In 2013, when the index was new, the top 30 companies were worth about $US100 billion and only 15 of them were worth over $US1 billion.

Here’s another shocker:
Byron Deeter and Kristina Shen

No. 25 Hubspot: $1.08 billion

Hubspot CEO Brian Halligan

Ticker: HUBS
Stock price: ~$US34
Market cap: ~$US1.08 billion

Hubspot offers a cloud service for marketing and sales software.

No. 24 Cvent: $1.11 billion

Cvent CEO Rajeev Aggarwal

Ticker: CVT
Stock price: ~$US27
Market cap: ~$US1.11 billion

Cvent offers cloud-based event management software.

No. 23 LogMeIn: $1.18 billion

LogMeIn CEO Michael Simon

Ticker: LOGM
Stock price: ~$US48
Market cap: ~$US1.18 billion

LogMeIn allows you to remotely log-in and access your computers from anywhere and helps enterprises manage remote computers.

No. 22 Constant Contact: $1.28 billion

Constant Contact CEO Gail Goodman

Ticker: CTCT
Stock price: ~$US39
Market cap: ~$US1.28 billion

Online customer service and marketing tools geared for small businesses.

No. 21: Fleetmatics Group: $1.36 billion

Fleetmatics CEO Jim Travers

Ticker: FLTX
Stock price: ~$US35
Market cap: ~$US1.36 billion

Fleetmatics offers a GPS fleet tracking service for companies that own multiple vehicles.

No. 20 Qualys: $1.3 billion

Qualys CEO Philippe Courtot

Ticker: QLYS
Stock price: ~$US38
Market cap: ~$US1.3 billion

Qualys offers a cloud-based computer security service for enterprises.

No. 19 LifeLock: $1.37 billion

LifeLock CEO Todd Davis

Ticker: LOCK

Stock: ~15
Market cap: ~$US1.37 billion

LifeLock provides identity theft protection services for consumers; and fraud and risk solutions for enterprises

No. 18 Marketo: Worth about $1.41 billion

Marketo CEO Phillip Fernandez

Ticker: MKTO
Stock price: ~$US34
Market cap: ~$US1.41 billion

Marketo offers cloud-based marketing software.

No. 17 RealPage: $1.48 billion

RealPage CEO Steve Winn

RealPage

Ticker: RP
Stock price: ~$US19
Market cap: ~$US1.48 billion

RealPage is an online property management service.

No. 15 Cornerstone: $1.84 billion

Cornerstone OnDemand CEO Adam Miller

Ticker: CSOD
Stock price: ~$US35
Market cap: ~$US1.84 billion

Cornerstone offers an online enterprise training and recruiting service.

No. 14 Proofpoint: $1.96 billion

Proofpoint CEO Gary Steele

Ticker: PFPT
Stock price: ~$US50
Market cap: ~$US1.96 billion

Proofpoint offers a cloud service for enterprise email security and archiving.

No. 13 Demandware: $1.97 billion

Demandware CEO Tom Ebling

Ticker: DWRE
Stock price: ~$US55
Market cap: ~$US1.97 billion

Demandware sells a cloud-based ecommerce platform.

No. 12 Xero: $2.01 billion

Xero CEO Rod Drury

Ticker: XRO
Stock price: ~16
Market cap: ~$US2.01 billion

A New Zealand company with operations in New Zealand, Australia, the US and UK, Xero provides online accounting and business services for small businesses.

No. 11 Dealertrack: $2.33 billion

Mark O'Neil CEO DealerTrack

Ticker: TRAK
Stock price: ~$US43
Market cap: ~$US2.33 billion

Dealertrack offers software for the automotive dealer industry including a popular tool for helping people get qualified to finance a car.

No 10 Box: Worth about $2.41 billion

Box CEO Aaron Levie

Ticker: BOX
Stock price: ~$US20
Market cap: ~$US2.41 billion

Box offers online storage and document collaboration tools for enterprises.

No. 9 Medidata Solutions: $2.47 billion

Medidata Solutions CEO Tarek Sherif

Ticker: MDSO
Stock price: ~$US45
Market cap: ~$US2.47 billion

Medidata is cloud-based software for conducting clinical trials and is used by pharmaceutical companies and other research organisations.

No. 8 Veeva Systems: $3.86 billion

Veeva Systems CEO Peter Gassner

Ticker: VEEV
Stock price: ~$US29
Market cap: ~$US3.86 billion

Veeva Systems makes cloud software for the global life sciences industry to manage things like clinical trials.

No. 7 Ultimate Software: $4.25 billion

Scott Scherr CEO Ultimate Software

Ticker: ULTI

Stock price: ~$US150

Market cap: ~$US4.25 billion

Ultimate offers cloud-based human resources and payroll management software.

No. 6 Athenahealth: $5.49 billion

Jonathan Bush CEO Athenahealth

Ticker: ATHN
Stock price: ~$US144
Market cap: ~$US5.49 billion

Athenahealth is a cloud-based service for doctors and hospitals for electronic health records.

No. 5 NetSuite: Worth about $8.23 billion

Zach Nelson NetSuite CEO

Ticker: N
Stock price: ~$US107
Market cap: ~$US8.23 billion

NetSuite offers cloud-based business software for accounting, enterprise resource management, and customer resource management.

No. 4 ServiceNow: Worth about $10.38 billion

Frank Slootman, CEO ServiceNow

Ticker: NOW
Stock price: ~$US70
Market cap: ~$US10.38billion

ServiceNow offers cloud-based services for IT professionals such as help desk software that tracks tech problems.

No. 2 LinkedIn: $28.02 billion

LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner

Ticker: LNKD
Stock price: ~$US222
Market cap: ~$US28.02 billion

LinkedIn is a social network for business professionals that offers cloud-based recruiting software.

No. 1 Salesforce: $36.12 billion

Salesforce.com CEO Marc Benioff

Ticker: CRM
Stock price: ~$US57
Market cap: ~$US36.12 billion

Salesforce is credited with inventing the whole software-as-a-service cloud industry. It offers cloud-based customer relationship management and marketing software.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.