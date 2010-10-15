The 25 Most Underpaid CEOs

Jeff Bezos deserves a raise.According to Glass Lewis, a proxy advisory firm, Bezos is the most underpaid executive on the S&P 500.

Bezos received $81,840 per year as a base salary, and $1.7 million to cover his personal safety last year.

Following Bezos is Apple’s Steve Jobs, who received just $1 in compensation. Amazon had stronger EPS growth, and stock price change, which is why Bezos is more underpaid.

Of course, neither of these guys really needs, or wants a raise. They’re getting plenty of compensation in stock. And the better the company does, the better they do.

Plus, Steve Jobs earns beaucoup dollars on his Disney holdings.

Glass Lewis highlighted plenty of other companies that underpay their execs. We’ve included all 25 of the most underpaid execs on the S&P. There’s a few surprises in there. (Goldman Sachs?)

#25 Health Care REIT, George L. Chapman

CEO Compensation: $3,936,621

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 5%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $161.9

EPS Growth (1 FY): -1.1%

Return on Equity: 4.6%

#24 Stryker Corp, Stephen P. MacMillan

CEO Compensation: $14,918,608

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 26.1%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $1,107.4

EPS Growth (1 FY): -0.9%

Return on Equity: 18.5%

#23 Cerner Corp, Neal L. Patterson

CEO Compensation: $2,918,632

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 114.4%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $193.5

EPS Growth (1 FY): 2%

Return on Equity: 13.4%

#22 Tyson Foods, Leland E. Tollett

CEO Compensation: $3,183,842

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 5.8%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $544

EPS Growth (1 FY): -696.9%

Return on Equity: -11.6%

#21 Airgas, Peter McCausland

CEO Compensation: $6,360,440

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 88.2%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $196.3

EPS Growth (1 FY): -25%

Return on Equity: 11.7%

#20 Priceline.com, Jeffery H. Boyd

CEO Compensation: $5,166,285

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 196.6%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $489.5

EPS Growth (1 FY): 148.9%

Return on Equity: 48.5%

#19 Centerpoint Energy, David M. McClanahan

CEO Compensation: $4,565,015

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 15%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $372

EPS Growth (1 FY): -23.4%

Return on Equity: 16%

#18 Goodrich Corp, Marshall Larsen

CEO Compensation: $5,568,183

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 73.6%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $562.8

EPS Growth (1 FY): -16.3%

Return on Equity: 22.5%

#17 Mastercard, Robert W. Selander

CEO Compensation: $9,677,028

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 79.1%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $1,462.5

EPS Growth (1 FY): -0%

Return on Equity: 53.9%

#16 Life Technologies Corp, Gregory T. Lucier

CEO Compensation: $4,508,854

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 124%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $144.6

EPS Growth (1 FY): 1772.8%

Return on Equity: 3.9%

#15 Waters Corp, Douglas A. Berthiaume

CEO Compensation: $868,632

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 69.1%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $323.3

EPS Growth (1 FY): 3.8%

Return on Equity: 42.8%

#14 Quanta Services, John R. Colson

CEO Compensation: $2,857,131

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 5.3%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $162.2

EPS Growth (1 FY): -8.7%

Return on Equity: 5.6%

#13 AutoZone, William C. Rhodes III

CEO Compensation: $3,431,303

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 7.3%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $657

EPS Growth (1 FY): 17.3%

Return on Equity: 0%

#12 CH Robinson Worldwide, John P. Wiehoff

CEO Compensation: $2,566,908

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 6/7%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $360.8

EPS Growth (1 FY): 1.3%

Return on Equity: 33%

#11 American Tower Corp, James D. Taiclet Jr.

CEO Compensation: $5,709,377

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 47.4%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $238.4

EPS Growth (1 FY): 0.3%

Return on Equity: 7.6%

#10 Helmerich & Payne, Hans Helmerich

CEO Compensation: $1,893,270

Stock Price Change (1 FY): -8.5%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $353.5

EPS Growth (1 FY): -24.2%

Return on Equity: 14.3%

#9 FLIR Systems, Earl R. Lewis

CEO Compensation: $3,671,500

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 6.7%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $230

EPS Growth (1 FY): 6.2%

Return on Equity: 22.5%

#8 Celgene Corp, Sol J. Barer Ph.D.

CEO Compensation: $9,012,566

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 0.7%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $776.7

EPS Growth (1 FY): 0%

Return on Equity: 19.7%

#7 Diamond Offshore Drilling, Lawrence R. Dickerson

CEO Compensation: $2,854,726

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 67%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $1,376.2

EPS Growth (1 FY): 5%

Return on Equity: 39.4%

#6 Fastenal Co, Willard D. Oberton

CEO Compensation: $485,000

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 19.5%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $184.4

EPS Growth (1 FY): -33.9%

Return on Equity: 15.8%

#5 Sigma-Aldrich Corp, Jai P. Nagarkatti

CEO Compensation: $3,152,089

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 19.7%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $346.7

EPS Growth (1 FY): 5.2%

Return on Equity: 22.6%

#4 Southwestern Energy Co, Steven L. Mueller

CEO Compensation: $5,439,599

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 66.4%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $35.7

EPS Growth (1 FY): -106.2%

Return on Equity: -1.5%

#3 Goldman Sachs Group, Lloyd C. Blanfein

CEO Compensation: $862,657

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 100.1%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $13,385

EPS Growth (1 FY): 409.6%

Return on Equity: 18.9%

Since it's somewhat suprising, here's Glass Lewis' reasoning on Goldman: 'In December 2009, the investment bank announced major changes to its compensation program. Instead of providing executives with standard short- and long-term incentive opportunities that would be based on the achievement on pre-established performance goals, the compensation committee used an entirely subjective assessment to determine final award amounts for the year. As a result, each named executive officer received the same $600,000 in base salary and $9.0 million in restricted stock units, some of which are subject to transfer restrictutions until January 2015. However, since the RSUs earned for 2009 performance were granted after the end of the fiscal year, in February 2010, our pay-for-performance analysis does not incorporate these RSU payments, which had a total grant date fair value of $45 million. As such, while Goldman Sachs enjoys a #3 ranking on our Underpaid 25 list of S&P companies, it is largely a result of the compensation committee's decision to not make equity awards for fiscal 2008.'

#2 Apple, Steven P. Jobs

CEO Compensation: $1

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 63.1%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $8.235

EPS Growth (1 FY): 32.9%

Return on Equity: 30.5%

#1 Amazon.com, Jeffrey P. Bezos

CEO Compensation: $1,781,840

Stock Price Change (1 FY): 162.3%

Last fiscal year net income (millions): $902

EPS Growth (1 FY): 36.6%

Return on Equity: 22.8%

