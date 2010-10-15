The 25 Most Underpaid CEOs

Photo: Associated Press

Jeff Bezos deserves a raise.According to Glass Lewis, a proxy advisory firm, Bezos is the most underpaid executive on the S&P 500.



Bezos received $81,840 per year as a base salary, and $1.7 million to cover his personal safety last year.

Following Bezos is Apple’s Steve Jobs, who received just $1 in compensation. Amazon had stronger EPS growth, and stock price change, which is why Bezos is more underpaid.

Of course, neither of these guys really needs, or wants a raise. They’re getting plenty of compensation in stock. And the better the company does, the better they do.

Plus, Steve Jobs earns beaucoup dollars on his Disney holdings.

Glass Lewis highlighted plenty of other companies that underpay their execs. We’ve included all 25 of the most underpaid execs on the S&P. There’s a few surprises in there. (Goldman Sachs?)

#25 Health Care REIT, George L. Chapman CEO Compensation: $3,936,621 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 5% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $161.9 EPS Growth (1 FY): -1.1% Return on Equity: 4.6% #24 Stryker Corp, Stephen P. MacMillan CEO Compensation: $14,918,608 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 26.1% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $1,107.4 EPS Growth (1 FY): -0.9% Return on Equity: 18.5% #23 Cerner Corp, Neal L. Patterson CEO Compensation: $2,918,632 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 114.4% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $193.5 EPS Growth (1 FY): 2% Return on Equity: 13.4% #22 Tyson Foods, Leland E. Tollett CEO Compensation: $3,183,842 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 5.8% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $544 EPS Growth (1 FY): -696.9% Return on Equity: -11.6% #21 Airgas, Peter McCausland CEO Compensation: $6,360,440 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 88.2% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $196.3 EPS Growth (1 FY): -25% Return on Equity: 11.7% #20 Priceline.com, Jeffery H. Boyd CEO Compensation: $5,166,285 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 196.6% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $489.5 EPS Growth (1 FY): 148.9% Return on Equity: 48.5% #19 Centerpoint Energy, David M. McClanahan CEO Compensation: $4,565,015 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 15% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $372 EPS Growth (1 FY): -23.4% Return on Equity: 16% #18 Goodrich Corp, Marshall Larsen CEO Compensation: $5,568,183 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 73.6% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $562.8 EPS Growth (1 FY): -16.3% Return on Equity: 22.5% #17 Mastercard, Robert W. Selander CEO Compensation: $9,677,028 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 79.1% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $1,462.5 EPS Growth (1 FY): -0% Return on Equity: 53.9% #16 Life Technologies Corp, Gregory T. Lucier CEO Compensation: $4,508,854 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 124% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $144.6 EPS Growth (1 FY): 1772.8% Return on Equity: 3.9% #15 Waters Corp, Douglas A. Berthiaume CEO Compensation: $868,632 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 69.1% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $323.3 EPS Growth (1 FY): 3.8% Return on Equity: 42.8% #14 Quanta Services, John R. Colson CEO Compensation: $2,857,131 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 5.3% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $162.2 EPS Growth (1 FY): -8.7% Return on Equity: 5.6% #13 AutoZone, William C. Rhodes III CEO Compensation: $3,431,303 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 7.3% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $657 EPS Growth (1 FY): 17.3% Return on Equity: 0% #12 CH Robinson Worldwide, John P. Wiehoff CEO Compensation: $2,566,908 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 6/7% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $360.8 EPS Growth (1 FY): 1.3% Return on Equity: 33% #11 American Tower Corp, James D. Taiclet Jr. CEO Compensation: $5,709,377 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 47.4% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $238.4 EPS Growth (1 FY): 0.3% Return on Equity: 7.6% #10 Helmerich & Payne, Hans Helmerich CEO Compensation: $1,893,270 Stock Price Change (1 FY): -8.5% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $353.5 EPS Growth (1 FY): -24.2% Return on Equity: 14.3% #9 FLIR Systems, Earl R. Lewis CEO Compensation: $3,671,500 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 6.7% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $230 EPS Growth (1 FY): 6.2% Return on Equity: 22.5% #8 Celgene Corp, Sol J. Barer Ph.D. CEO Compensation: $9,012,566 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 0.7% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $776.7 EPS Growth (1 FY): 0% Return on Equity: 19.7% #7 Diamond Offshore Drilling, Lawrence R. Dickerson CEO Compensation: $2,854,726 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 67% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $1,376.2 EPS Growth (1 FY): 5% Return on Equity: 39.4% #6 Fastenal Co, Willard D. Oberton CEO Compensation: $485,000 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 19.5% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $184.4 EPS Growth (1 FY): -33.9% Return on Equity: 15.8% #5 Sigma-Aldrich Corp, Jai P. Nagarkatti CEO Compensation: $3,152,089 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 19.7% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $346.7 EPS Growth (1 FY): 5.2% Return on Equity: 22.6% #4 Southwestern Energy Co, Steven L. Mueller CEO Compensation: $5,439,599 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 66.4% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $35.7 EPS Growth (1 FY): -106.2% Return on Equity: -1.5% #3 Goldman Sachs Group, Lloyd C. Blanfein CEO Compensation: $862,657 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 100.1% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $13,385 EPS Growth (1 FY): 409.6% Return on Equity: 18.9% Since it's somewhat suprising, here's Glass Lewis' reasoning on Goldman: 'In December 2009, the investment bank announced major changes to its compensation program. Instead of providing executives with standard short- and long-term incentive opportunities that would be based on the achievement on pre-established performance goals, the compensation committee used an entirely subjective assessment to determine final award amounts for the year. As a result, each named executive officer received the same $600,000 in base salary and $9.0 million in restricted stock units, some of which are subject to transfer restrictutions until January 2015. However, since the RSUs earned for 2009 performance were granted after the end of the fiscal year, in February 2010, our pay-for-performance analysis does not incorporate these RSU payments, which had a total grant date fair value of $45 million. As such, while Goldman Sachs enjoys a #3 ranking on our Underpaid 25 list of S&P companies, it is largely a result of the compensation committee's decision to not make equity awards for fiscal 2008.' #2 Apple, Steven P. Jobs CEO Compensation: $1 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 63.1% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $8.235 EPS Growth (1 FY): 32.9% Return on Equity: 30.5% #1 Amazon.com, Jeffrey P. Bezos CEO Compensation: $1,781,840 Stock Price Change (1 FY): 162.3% Last fiscal year net income (millions): $902 EPS Growth (1 FY): 36.6% Return on Equity: 22.8% Don't miss the 25 most overpaid CEOs Click here to see the 25 most overpaid CEOs →

