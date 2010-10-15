The 25 Most Underpaid CEOs

Photo: Associated Press
Jeff Bezos deserves a raise.According to Glass Lewis, a proxy advisory firm, Bezos is the most underpaid executive on the S&P 500.
Bezos received $81,840 per year as a base salary, and $1.7 million to cover his personal safety last year.
Following Bezos is Apple’s Steve Jobs, who received just $1 in compensation. Amazon had stronger EPS growth, and stock price change, which is why Bezos is more underpaid.
Of course, neither of these guys really needs, or wants a raise. They’re getting plenty of compensation in stock. And the better the company does, the better they do.
Plus, Steve Jobs earns beaucoup dollars on his Disney holdings.
Glass Lewis highlighted plenty of other companies that underpay their execs. We’ve included all 25 of the most underpaid execs on the S&P. There’s a few surprises in there. (Goldman Sachs?)
CEO Compensation: $3,936,621
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 5%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $161.9
EPS Growth (1 FY): -1.1%
Return on Equity: 4.6%
CEO Compensation: $14,918,608
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 26.1%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $1,107.4
EPS Growth (1 FY): -0.9%
Return on Equity: 18.5%
CEO Compensation: $2,918,632
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 114.4%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $193.5
EPS Growth (1 FY): 2%
Return on Equity: 13.4%
CEO Compensation: $3,183,842
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 5.8%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $544
EPS Growth (1 FY): -696.9%
Return on Equity: -11.6%
CEO Compensation: $6,360,440
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 88.2%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $196.3
EPS Growth (1 FY): -25%
Return on Equity: 11.7%
CEO Compensation: $5,166,285
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 196.6%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $489.5
EPS Growth (1 FY): 148.9%
Return on Equity: 48.5%
CEO Compensation: $4,565,015
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 15%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $372
EPS Growth (1 FY): -23.4%
Return on Equity: 16%
CEO Compensation: $5,568,183
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 73.6%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $562.8
EPS Growth (1 FY): -16.3%
Return on Equity: 22.5%
CEO Compensation: $9,677,028
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 79.1%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $1,462.5
EPS Growth (1 FY): -0%
Return on Equity: 53.9%
CEO Compensation: $4,508,854
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 124%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $144.6
EPS Growth (1 FY): 1772.8%
Return on Equity: 3.9%
CEO Compensation: $868,632
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 69.1%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $323.3
EPS Growth (1 FY): 3.8%
Return on Equity: 42.8%
CEO Compensation: $2,857,131
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 5.3%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $162.2
EPS Growth (1 FY): -8.7%
Return on Equity: 5.6%
CEO Compensation: $3,431,303
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 7.3%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $657
EPS Growth (1 FY): 17.3%
Return on Equity: 0%
CEO Compensation: $2,566,908
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 6/7%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $360.8
EPS Growth (1 FY): 1.3%
Return on Equity: 33%
CEO Compensation: $5,709,377
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 47.4%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $238.4
EPS Growth (1 FY): 0.3%
Return on Equity: 7.6%
CEO Compensation: $1,893,270
Stock Price Change (1 FY): -8.5%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $353.5
EPS Growth (1 FY): -24.2%
Return on Equity: 14.3%
CEO Compensation: $3,671,500
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 6.7%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $230
EPS Growth (1 FY): 6.2%
Return on Equity: 22.5%
CEO Compensation: $9,012,566
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 0.7%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $776.7
EPS Growth (1 FY): 0%
Return on Equity: 19.7%
CEO Compensation: $2,854,726
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 67%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $1,376.2
EPS Growth (1 FY): 5%
Return on Equity: 39.4%
CEO Compensation: $485,000
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 19.5%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $184.4
EPS Growth (1 FY): -33.9%
Return on Equity: 15.8%
CEO Compensation: $3,152,089
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 19.7%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $346.7
EPS Growth (1 FY): 5.2%
Return on Equity: 22.6%
CEO Compensation: $5,439,599
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 66.4%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $35.7
EPS Growth (1 FY): -106.2%
Return on Equity: -1.5%
CEO Compensation: $862,657
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 100.1%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $13,385
EPS Growth (1 FY): 409.6%
Return on Equity: 18.9%
Since it's somewhat suprising, here's Glass Lewis' reasoning on Goldman: 'In December 2009, the investment bank announced major changes to its compensation program. Instead of providing executives with standard short- and long-term incentive opportunities that would be based on the achievement on pre-established performance goals, the compensation committee used an entirely subjective assessment to determine final award amounts for the year. As a result, each named executive officer received the same $600,000 in base salary and $9.0 million in restricted stock units, some of which are subject to transfer restrictutions until January 2015. However, since the RSUs earned for 2009 performance were granted after the end of the fiscal year, in February 2010, our pay-for-performance analysis does not incorporate these RSU payments, which had a total grant date fair value of $45 million. As such, while Goldman Sachs enjoys a #3 ranking on our Underpaid 25 list of S&P companies, it is largely a result of the compensation committee's decision to not make equity awards for fiscal 2008.'
CEO Compensation: $1
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 63.1%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $8.235
EPS Growth (1 FY): 32.9%
Return on Equity: 30.5%
CEO Compensation: $1,781,840
Stock Price Change (1 FY): 162.3%
Last fiscal year net income (millions): $902
EPS Growth (1 FY): 36.6%
Return on Equity: 22.8%
