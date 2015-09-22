The 25 cities with the most economic power on earth

Mike Bird

There’s fierce competition among the world’s most powerful and influential cities, and there are a lot of questions: Are the megacities cropping up in the developing world displacing the western world’s hubs? Does London or New York come out on top?

CityLab and the the Martin Prosperity Institute have teamed up to compile a ranking of the 25 most economically powerful cities in the world today.

They have based it on four major factors: Overall economic clout, equity and quality of life, financial power and global competitiveness. Their estimates for these are drawn from a bundle of different sources.

There are some surprising cities pretty high up on in the ranks, and you can check where they all sat three years ago when the list was last made. Some have surged up the ranks and some have dropped back considerably.

18 (tie). Shanghai (8th in 2012)

Wikimedia

18 (tie). Boston (11th in 2012)

Y.Sawa, Wikipedia

16 (tie). Osaka-Kobe (15th in 2012)

Laitr Keiows, Wikipedia

16 (tie). Dublin (unranked in 2012)

Donaldytong, Wikipedia

14 (tie). Helsinki (unranked in 2012)

Wikipedia, Kati Kosonen

10 (tie). Stockholm (unranked in 2012)

Benoît Derrier, Wikipedia

9. Vienna (unranked in 2012)

Jorge Royan, Wikipedia

8. Seoul (11th in 2012)

Craig Nagy, Wikipedia

7. Los Angeles (9th in 2012)

Wikipedia, Neerrano

6. Singapore (7th in 2012)

achresis khora, Wikipedia

5. Paris (4th in 2012)

Wikipedia, Benh LIEU SONG

3. Tokyo (3rd in 2012)

Wikipedia, Morio

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.