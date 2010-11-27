The 25 Most Dangerous Cities In America

Crime is down for the fourth year in a row, according to FBI statistics. Not exactly what you would expect in the midst of a pandemic unemployment and bankruptcy.



But some places are much more dangerous than others.

The 25 cities on this list are marked by the nation’s highest rates of murder, robbery, burglary, and other serious crimes. Although the FBI warns against rankings which “lead to simplistic and/or incomplete analyses that often create perceptions adversely affecting communities and their residents,” CQPress creates this list every year.

St Louis, Mo. took over the top spot from Camden, N.J. The Gateway City was beset with 2,070 violent crimes per 100K and 12,074 property crimes per 100k.

