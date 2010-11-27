The 25 Most Dangerous Cities In America

Crime is down for the fourth year in a row, according to FBI statistics. Not exactly what you would expect in the midst of a pandemic unemployment and bankruptcy.

But some places are much more dangerous than others.

The 25 cities on this list are marked by the nation’s highest rates of murder, robbery, burglary, and other serious crimes. Although the FBI warns against rankings which “lead to simplistic and/or incomplete analyses that often create perceptions adversely affecting communities and their residents,” CQPress creates this list every year.

St Louis, Mo. took over the top spot from Camden, N.J. The Gateway City was beset with 2,070 violent crimes per 100K and 12,074 property crimes per 100k.

#25 Atlanta, Ga.

Composite score: 168.5

Violent crime per 100K: 1,150

Property crime per 100K: 8,330

Note: Crimes are weighted differently. Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crime includes burglary, larceny-theft and arson.

#24 Cincinnati, Ohio

Composite score: 182.1

Violent crime per 100K: 1,192

Property crime per 100K: 8,394

#23 Newark, N.J.

Composite score: 182.3

Violent crime per 100K: 930

Property crime per 100K: 4,180

#22 Washington, D.C.

Composite score: 183.5

Violent crime per 100K: 1,265

Property crime per 100K: 7,111

#21 Kansas City, Mo.

Composite score: 186.0

Violent crime per 100K: 1,300

Property crime per 100K: 7,634

#20 Dayton, Ohio

Composite score: 191.1

Violent crime per 100K: 1,008

Property crime per 100K: 7,726

#19 Hartford, Conn.

Composite score: 192.2

Violent crime per 100K: 1,292

Property crime per 100K: 8,457

#18 New Haven, Conn.

Composite score: 196.9

Violent crime per 100K: 1,765

Property crime per 100K: 9,645

#17 Buffalo, N.Y.

Composite score: 202.4

Violent crime per 100K: 1,459

Property crime per 100K: 7,829

#15 Little Rock, Ark.

Composite score: 214.0

Violent crime per 100K: 1,469

Property crime per 100K: 12,220

#14 Jackson, Miss.

Composite score: 218.9

Violent crime per 100K: 877

Property crime per 100K: 9,605

#13 New Orleans, La.

Composite score: 227.0

Violent crime per 100K: 777

Property crime per 100K: 4,876

#10 Birmingham, Ala.

Composite score: 244.8

Violent crime per 100K: 1,237

Property crime per 100K: 11,460

#9 Gary, Ind.

Composite score: 250.5

Violent crime per 100K: 694

Property crime per 100K: 3,935

#8 Compton, Calif.

Composite score: 260.1

Violent crime per 100K: 1,552

Property crime per 100K: 5,626

#7 Cleveland, Ohio

Composite score: 260.6

Violent crime per 100K: 1,395

Property crime per 100K: 6,423

#6 Richmond, Calif.

Composite score: 287.2

Violent crime per 100K: 1,068

Property crime per 100K: 5,457

#5 Oakland, Calif.

Composite score: 308.3

Violent crime per 100K: 1,679

Property crime per 100K: 6,454

#2 Camden, N.J.

Composite score: 374.3

Violent crime per 100K: 2,380

Property crime per 100K: 9,709

