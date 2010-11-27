The 25 Most Dangerous Cities In America

Crime is down for the fourth year in a row, according to FBI statistics. Not exactly what you would expect in the midst of a pandemic unemployment and bankruptcy.
But some places are much more dangerous than others.
The 25 cities on this list are marked by the nation’s highest rates of murder, robbery, burglary, and other serious crimes. Although the FBI warns against rankings which “lead to simplistic and/or incomplete analyses that often create perceptions adversely affecting communities and their residents,” CQPress creates this list every year.
St Louis, Mo. took over the top spot from Camden, N.J. The Gateway City was beset with 2,070 violent crimes per 100K and 12,074 property crimes per 100k.
Composite score: 168.5
Violent crime per 100K: 1,150
Property crime per 100K: 8,330
Note: Crimes are weighted differently. Violent crime includes murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery and aggravated assault. Property crime includes burglary, larceny-theft and arson.
Composite score: 182.1
Violent crime per 100K: 1,192
Property crime per 100K: 8,394
Photo: Wikipedia
Composite score: 182.3
Violent crime per 100K: 930
Property crime per 100K: 4,180
Photo: Wikipedia
Composite score: 183.5
Violent crime per 100K: 1,265
Property crime per 100K: 7,111
Composite score: 186.0
Violent crime per 100K: 1,300
Property crime per 100K: 7,634
Composite score: 191.1
Violent crime per 100K: 1,008
Property crime per 100K: 7,726
Photo: Wikipedia
Composite score: 192.2
Violent crime per 100K: 1,292
Property crime per 100K: 8,457
Photo: Google Maps
Composite score: 196.9
Violent crime per 100K: 1,765
Property crime per 100K: 9,645
Photo: Wikipedia
Composite score: 202.4
Violent crime per 100K: 1,459
Property crime per 100K: 7,829
Photo: Wikipedia
Composite score: 214.0
Violent crime per 100K: 1,469
Property crime per 100K: 12,220
Photo: Wikipedia
Composite score: 218.9
Violent crime per 100K: 877
Property crime per 100K: 9,605
Photo: Wikipedia
Composite score: 227.0
Violent crime per 100K: 777
Property crime per 100K: 4,876
Photo: Wikipedia
Composite score: 244.8
Violent crime per 100K: 1,237
Property crime per 100K: 11,460
Photo: Wikipedia
Composite score: 250.5
Violent crime per 100K: 694
Property crime per 100K: 3,935
Composite score: 260.1
Violent crime per 100K: 1,552
Property crime per 100K: 5,626
Composite score: 260.6
Violent crime per 100K: 1,395
Property crime per 100K: 6,423
Photo: Wikipedia
Composite score: 287.2
Violent crime per 100K: 1,068
Property crime per 100K: 5,457
Composite score: 308.3
Violent crime per 100K: 1,679
Property crime per 100K: 6,454
Photo: Wikipedia
Composite score: 374.3
Violent crime per 100K: 2,380
Property crime per 100K: 9,709
Photo: Wikipedia
