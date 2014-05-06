25 Essentials That Every Guy Should Have In His Medicine Cabinet

We hope you already keep things like Q-tips, soap, and a toothbrush stocked in your bathroom, but it’s amazing what a difference a few upgrades can make in your grooming regimen.
Here are the 25 items we keep in our well-stocked medicine cabinet. Take your pick.
1. Baxter of California deodorant, $US18; baxterofcalifornia.com
2. Fernwood container by Labrazel Home, $US90; labrazelhome.com
3. Muji cotton swabs, $US4 for a pack of 200; muji.us
4. Apex thermometer, $US2; pharma.com
5. Arbonne Intelligence Genius resurfacing pads and solution, $US95; arbonne.com
6. Scissors from the Czech & Speake manicure kit, $US560; mrporter.com
7. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Black toothbrush, $US220; philips-store.com
8. Doral comb and brush cleaner, $US8; Pasteur Pharmacy, 212-683-3838
9. Jack Black lemon and chamomile lip balm, $US7.50; getjackblack.com
10. Berocca tablets, $US10 for a pack of 10; buyberocca.com
11. Mason Pearson comb, $US21; neimanmarcus.com
12. Izola soap dish, $US20; izola.com
13. Dior Homme Dermo System moisturizing emulsion, $US53; dior.com
14. My Konjac facial sponge, $US10; mykonjacsponge.com
15. PillPack, $US20 per month; pillpack.com
16. Proraso shaving cream, $US10; bigelowchemists.com
17. Amron Experimental leather bandage, $US20 for a pack of three; amronexperimental.com
18. Marvis cinnamon-mint toothpaste, $US6; marvismint.com
19. Acca Kappa body soap, $US8.50; shopaccakappa.com
20. POH dental floss, $US5; buypoh.com
21. Umbra contact-lens case, $US5; umbra.com
22. Khlip nail clipper, $US65; klhip.com
23. Dovo Klipette nose-hair trimmer, $US45; fellowbarber.com
24. Osma alum block, $US8; customshaving.com
25. Pinaud-Clubman talc, $US5; fendrihan.com
