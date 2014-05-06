25 Essentials That Every Guy Should Have In His Medicine Cabinet

We hope you already keep things like Q-tips, soap, and a toothbrush stocked in your bathroom, but it’s amazing what a difference a few upgrades can make in your grooming regimen.

Here are the 25 items we keep in our well-stocked medicine cabinet. Take your pick.

1. Baxter of California deodorant, $US18; baxterofcalifornia.com

2. Fernwood container by Labrazel Home, $US90; labrazelhome.com

3. Muji cotton swabs, $US4 for a pack of 200; muji.us

4. Apex thermometer, $US2; pharma.com

5. Arbonne Intelligence Genius resurfacing pads and solution, $US95; arbonne.com

6. Scissors from the Czech & Speake manicure kit, $US560; mrporter.com

7. Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Black toothbrush, $US220; philips-store.com

8. Doral comb and brush cleaner, $US8; Pasteur Pharmacy, 212-683-3838

9. Jack Black lemon and chamomile lip balm, $US7.50; getjackblack.com

10. Berocca tablets, $US10 for a pack of 10; buyberocca.com

11. Mason Pearson comb, $US21; neimanmarcus.com

12. Izola soap dish, $US20; izola.com

13. Dior Homme Dermo System moisturizing emulsion, $US53; dior.com

14. My Konjac facial sponge, $US10; mykonjacsponge.com

15. PillPack, $US20 per month; pillpack.com

16. Proraso shaving cream, $US10; bigelowchemists.com

17. Amron Experimental leather bandage, $US20 for a pack of three; amronexperimental.com

18. Marvis cinnamon-mint toothpaste, $US6; marvismint.com

19. Acca Kappa body soap, $US8.50; shopaccakappa.com

20. POH dental floss, $US5; buypoh.com

21. Umbra contact-lens case, $US5; umbra.com

22. Khlip nail clipper, $US65; klhip.com

23. Dovo Klipette nose-hair trimmer, $US45; fellowbarber.com

24. Osma alum block, $US8; customshaving.com

25. Pinaud-Clubman talc, $US5; fendrihan.com

