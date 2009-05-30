25 Media People You Should Follow on Twitter

Ad Age Digital DigitalNext MediaWorks In the spirit of Twitter’s Follow Fridays, when users suggest other interesting people to follow, Ad Age’s MediaWorks offers a batch of media and marketing people you should follow on Twitter — along with recent, decent tweets to give you an idea what they’re up to. Use the comments to add ones we missed. And if you’d like to follow us on Twitter: Nat Ives (@natives); Abbey Klaassen (@amklaassen); Michael Learmonth (@learmonth).



Pete Cashmore, founder-CEO of Mashable, the social-media blog

Follow: @mashable

Tweet: “Reading: ‘The Problem with Social Media in the Office’ –http://bit.ly/DkZE5“

Nieman Lab, The Nieman Journalism Lab at Harvard — “Trying to figure out the future of news.”

Follow: @NiemanLab

Tweet: “‘First rule of Newspaper Pay Wall Club…’ Some great reaction tweets to our news about the NAA meeting http://ff.im/3lNDY“

John Battelle, founder and chairman-CEO of Federated Media

Follow: @johnbattelle

Tweet: “Carol bartz on yahoo search — if the right thing comes along sure we’ll sell (to msft)”

Jeff Lanctot, chief strategy officer at Razorfish

Follow: @lanctot

Tweet: “Time Warner makes it official, spinning out AOL. It’s likely their best chance for a turnaround.”

Jennifer Preston, just named the first social-media editor at The New York Times

Follow: @NYT_JenPreston

Tweet: “Hi, I’m the NYT’s new social media editor. More details later. How should @nytimes be using Twitter?”

