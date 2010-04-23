25 Magazines That Are Killing It In 2010

It’s no secret that the magazine industry has been struggling in recent years. But guess what?



They’re making a comeback!

According to the Magazine Publishers of America, there were 86 different titles that sold more ad pages in Q1 2010 than in Q1 2009.

In contrast, only 15 titles improved in ad page sales last year.

Although comparing year over year ad pages doesn’t tell us which magazines are making the most money based on their total ad revenue and operating costs, these are the magazines that figured out how to amp up their ad pages while their competition fell behind.

We talked to Meredith Corporation representative Patrick Taylor about the new numbers. He sees three factors for this 2010 turnaround:

Improvement in the overall economy. More focus on “diverse-integrated programs” – Meaning magazines are producing more content for the web, mobile, and video. Marketers are realising the overall value of magazines and the reach they have into niche audiences.

“The industry, as a whole, is seeing more traction,” says Taylor.

So, was 2009 the bottom for magazines? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

“I wouldn’t want to speculate on that,” said Taylor. “The marketplace is always very unpredictable.”

