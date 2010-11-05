25 Self-Made Teenage Millionaires Have These 7 Things In Common

Nick Tart and his business partner are only 22, but they’ve already become experts in Generation-Y entrepreneurship.



After interviewing 25 self-made 6-figure+ teenage entrepreneurs, the pair authored the book: 50 Interviews: Young Entrepreneurs, What It Takes To Make More Than Your Parents. What they found is that all the entrepreneurs shared a lot of similar traits.

These kids were lemonade stand sellers on steroids, hustling classmates in elementary school and staying in on weekends to work on their businesses.

Here is what separated these successful teens from their other, ordinary classmates.

