25 Insanely Cool Cars From The SEMA Show In Las Vegas

Every year, the automotive world descends upon Las Vegas for the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, transforming the city into a mecca of aftermarket modified cars. The result — usually — is enough quirky, out-of-this-world rides to shock even Howard Stern.

Every year, for SEMA, car companies and specialty tuners bring the coolest and craziest modified cars in their arsenal. The SEMA Show, which runs for roughly a week in November, is expected to host more than 60,000 buyers of aftermarket car parts and the introduction of more than 2,000 new products.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.