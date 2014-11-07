25 Insanely Cool Cars From The SEMA Show In Las Vegas

Every year, the automotive world descends upon Las Vegas for the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) Show, transforming the city into a mecca of aftermarket modified cars. The result — usually — is enough quirky, out-of-this-world rides to shock even Howard Stern.
Every year, for SEMA, car companies and specialty tuners bring the coolest and craziest modified cars in their arsenal. The SEMA Show, which runs for roughly a week in November, is expected to host more than 60,000 buyers of aftermarket car parts and the introduction of more than 2,000 new products.
... and this classy General Motors Futureliner are a reminder that what is old can be new and cool once again.
Race cars made an appearance, too. Honda showed off its Indy 500-winning race engine inside Ryan Hunter-Reay's number 28 Dallara.
Toyota shocked the crowd with the ultimate sleeper dragster whose powerful V8 engine is hidden inside the body of a normal-looking Camry.
Ford's modified F-Series trucks weren't as tall as the Tundra, but they still have some serious ground clearance. Notice that the model's head barely reaches the window.
This rare 2009 Corvette ZR-1 was recovered from the sinkhole at the Corvette Museum and restored to its previous glory.
Speaking of orange: 'Top Gear USA' host Tanner Foust teamed with a Japanese tuning firm to create this hot VW Beetle.
No show is complete without an awesome van. So Mercedes and Renntech teamed up to create the ultimate party van.
