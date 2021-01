Here are 24 ways you might not have thought of to get organised.

These inventions put a new twist on storage, using motorised shelves and secret compartments to give you more space.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This video was originally published in August 2019.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.