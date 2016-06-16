25 incredible images of a Sydney you won't recognise by Australia's greatest photographer

Simon Thomsen
Max Dupain’s 1937 photo Sunbaker is up for auction and expected to fetch $20,000-30,000. Photo: Max Dupain/Mossgreen.

Max Dupain, the 20th Century photographer, gave Australia one of its greatest images, Sunbaker, quite by accident.

“We were camping down the south coast and one my friends leapt out of the surf and slammed down onto the beach to have a sunbake – marvellous,” Dupain said of the image he took nearly 80 years ago.

In a career spanning nearly six decades, Dupain, who was born in Sydney in 1911, and died in 1992, captured the city he loved, from famous beaches such as Manly, Newport and Bondi, to the landscape and its architecture, alongside portraits of famous people of the era, nudes, flowers and experimental modernist photos.

More than 500 photos from Dupain’s personal archive are going up for auction this weekend in what Mossgreen CEO Paul Sumner says is the most valuable and important photographic collection ever to be auctioned in Australia.

Dupain’s son Rex, also a photographer of renown, is selling the works, which are expected to fetch more than $1 million, with his 1937 work Sunbaker, carrying a price estimate of $20,000-30,000.

The auction also heralds the Melbourne auction house’s move into Sydney, with a new exhibition space and auction rooms at 36-40 Queen Street, Woollahra.

The Dupain images will be on show to the public for viewing from Friday, June 17, until the auction this Sunday, June 19, at noon.

The full auction catalogue of all 500 works is here.

Among those works, here are 25 incredible images of a Sydney now long gone, that many people have never seen before.

AWA Tower

Wynyard Park with the AWA Tower on the right. Completed in 1939, the 46 metres radio tower, atop a 55-metre high Art Deco building was tallest structure in Sydney's CBD until the 1960s. It remains part of the city landscape (and featured in The Matrix) but is now dwarfed by its surrounds. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Aerial View to Pyrmont AWA Tower

Looking west across Darling Harbour to where the National Maritime Museum and The Star casino are now. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Aerial view of Circular Quay with Opera House under construction c.1960

Utzon's masterpiece on Bennelong Point had only just begun. The road leading there is now a pedestrian thoroughfare, the buildings replaced by apartments. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Rush Hour, Kings Cross 1938

William Street, heading out of the city, is on the right past the Kings Cross hotel, turning into Darlinghurst Road before the traffic sweeps left into Bayswater Road. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Sydney from South Pylon, 1938

Yes, that's Circular Quay. The wharf in the foreground is roughly where the Park Hyatt now stands, the buildings front right are now restaurants, and the Overseas Passenger Terminal now sits on the waterfront. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Day View of Finger Wharf with Chimney and Freeway

Undated, and again from the Southern Pylon of the bridge, but probably from the 50s, because work on the Overseas Passenger Terminal was completed in 1958. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Martin Place

From George Street, looking up to the Sydney Hospital in Macquarie Street, with the GPO on the right, undated. The area was pedestrianised in the 1970s. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Dusk from Australia Square Tower, 1960

Harry Seidler's George St tower, which turns 50 next year, was the city's tallest building and Dupain was a good friend of the architect, using the height to capture the southern end of the Harbour Bridge, looking down to Walsh Bay. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Paddy's Markets, Trucks Unload 1940

Parts remain of Paddy's Market to this day, except the tower in the distance is now part of UTS. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Railway Square 1939

Looking southwest from the top of Central Station's clock tower towards the southern end of George St to where it turns into Broadway. In the distance is the old brewery and its chimneys, now the Central Park apartment tower. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Timelapse aerial view at night with Shell building

That's York Street, the dark patch is Wynyard Park, and the building beside Shell is now The Menzies. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Sydney Town Hall with clock tower, trams and buses

George Street, looking towards the QVB, with the town hall on the left, two rare and prominent surviving buildings from 19th century Sydney. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

View from Westfield, Kings Cross 1970s

Dupain's title for this work is misleading. The image was taken in Edgecliff. That's Rushcutter's Bay on the right, Kings Cross behind it (that's the former Gazebo hotel, mid upper right in the picture), looking towards the city. On the left is the start of the eastern suburbs railway line. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Australia Hotel, The Rocks

Looking towards the CBD, probably late 30s. You can see Customs House at Circular Quay on the left. The building to its left is now the AMP. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Looking Towards Bridge from Potts Point

The Woolloomooloo wharf, probably in the 1950s, as you can see the AMP building going up at Circular Quay in the distance. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Public Library of New South Wales and Shakespeare Place, c.1946

The corner of Bent and Macquarie streets, feeding down on to the M1, rarely looks this sedate now. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Botanic Gardens, Macquarie Street Entrance

Looking over the back of Shakespeare Place, which is now the ramp to the M1. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

View to Bridge from Central Height, 1930s

Taken from the top of the clock at Central Station, looking north down George Street. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Hyde Park from the T&G Building, c.1936

St Mary's Cathedral is in the distance, missing its spires, and the Moreton Bay figs in the park have yet to grow. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

City Harbour from above near Hotel Ship Inn

The Cahill Expressway on the right, looking west to George St. The terraces are now the Four Seasons hotel. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Sydney Harbour crepuscule, 1937

Yes, that's Bennelong Point, now home to the Opera House. Crepuscule is Latin for twilight. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

North Sydney from the MLC Building, 1956

You'll see Luna Park lit up. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

AMP Building under construction

Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

High rise and Harbour Bridge

Harry Seidler's 228 metres-high MLC Centre opened in Martin Place in 1977, and held the record as Australia's tallest building for 9 years. It was also the world's tallest building outside of the USA at the time. Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

Opera House and Bridge

Photo: Max Dupain, courtesy of Mossgreen

