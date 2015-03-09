These are the 25 hottest startups in San Francisco

If you’re looking for a city with tons of innovative companies, look no further than San Francisco.

We’ve compiled a list of 25 of the hottest startups in San Francisco right now. To do so, we spoke to investors, employees, journalists, and active members of the city’s tech scene.

Though our list includes some big names, it also features young startups, some of which you may not have heard of yet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.