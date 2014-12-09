25 Hot NYC Startups You Need To Watch

Over the past several years, New York has transformed into startup hotbed.

It’s home to exciting early-stage companies like Airhelp, Abacus, Glamsquad, and Classpass.

We compiled our list of 25 Hottest NY Startups by talking to investors, employees, fellow journalists, and active members of the tech scene in New York.

Though there are some big names out there already, this list includes young startups, some of which you may not have heard of yet. All have only raised Series A funding or below and are based in New York city.

Bowery allows developers to set up coding environments in 30 seconds flat Bowery co-founder Zachary Hamed What it is: Programmers waste countless hours setting up redundant coding environments. In order to begin coding a new program, developers need to manually install complicated sets of paramaters. This allows developers to test their products and make sure they work on different types of devices and screens. Bowery's cloud-based system removes the pain from the process and lets developers share their environment with co-workers in real time. The three young founders have attracted attention from big name investors such as Google Ventures and First Round Capital. Founders: Zachary Hamed, David Byrd, Steve Kaliski Funding: Betaworks, Bloomberg Beta, BOLDstart Ventures, Deep Fork Capital, Google Ventures, Homebrew, Magnet Agency, RRE and SV Angel. General Catalyst's Rough Draft Ventures and First Round Capital's Dorm Room Fund Website: http://bowery.io Niche is a talent agency for social media stars Niche founders Rob Fishman and Darren Lachtman What it is: Niche works with prominent creators on social media platforms like Vine, Instagram and Tumblr and connects them with brands and marketers looking to beef up their social presence. Though barely more than a year old, Niche has already raked in over $US1 million revenue and shows no sign of slowing down. Founders: Rob Fishman, Darren Lachtman Funding: David Tisch, Slow Ventures, BoxGroup, Gary Vaynerchuk, Kevin Colleran, WME Advancit Capital, SV Angel, Lerer Hippeau Ventures Website: http://niche.co Power to Fly is an online marketplace for female technical talent Power to Fly founders Katharine Zaleski and Milena Berry What it is: The ratio of women to men in tech-related positions is abysmal. PowerToFly connects companies that are looking to hire tech talent with women anywhere in the world who are qualified for tech positions. Its clients already include big names including Hearst, BuzzFeed, and RebelMouse. Founders: Katharine Zaleski, Milena Berry Funding: Lerer Hippeau Ventures Website: https://www.powertofly.com Abacus is expense reporting made easy Abacus co-founders Ted Power, Omar Qari, and Joshua Halickman What it is: There's no more miserable or soul-crushing task than filling out an expense report in an antiquated system then waiting months for reimbursement. Abacus solves this problem by eliminating the formalized 'expense report.' Receipts are scanned on the go and submitted immediately. Manager can instantly approve and reimbursements are automatically deposited that night into employees' bank account. Companies such as Pinterest, Mic, and Foursquare are already happy customers. Founders: Omar Qari, Ted Power, Joshua Halickman Funding: Bessemer Venture Partners and General Catalyst, CrunchFund, FundersClub, Google Ventures Website: https://www.abacus.com AirHelp will you get money back when your flight is delayed or cancelled The founders of AirHelp What it is: Most air passengers don't realise they may be entitled up to $US800 in compensation when their flight is delayed or cancelled. AirHelp lets passengers easily check if they're eligible for compensation and request AirHelp to handle the claim on their behalf on a no win, no fee deal. If the claim is successful, AirHelp will keep 25% of the compensation amount. So far, AirHelp has worked with 45,000 passengers to get their money back. The company graduated from Y Combinator in the the spring and recently relocated its headquarters to New York City. Founders: Henrik Zillmer, Nicolas Michaelsen, Greg Roodt, Morten Lund Funding: N/A Website: https://www.getairhelp.com Fundera is an online marketplace for small business loans Jared Hecht, Rohan Deshpande, and Andres Moran of Fundera What it is: Instead of applying/getting rejected for small business loans countless times then waiting months for cash, Fundera provides a common app for small business loans. The service pre-approves the loan in seconds and quickly matches the small business with potential lenders. Co-founded by former GroupMe founder, Jared Hecht, Fundera raised over $US3.4 million in funding itself earlier this year. Founders: Andres Moran, Rohan Deshpande, Jared Hecht Funding: BoxGroup, Khosla Ventures, First Round, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, SV Angel, David Rosenblatt Website: http://fundera.com Zola wants to give your wedding registry a homepage Zola co-founders Nobu Nakaguchi, Kevin Ryan, and Shan-Lyn Ma What it is: Zola, which means love in the language Zulu, is an ecommerce startup that wants to streamline the complicated wedding gift-giving process. Instead of offering boring china or plates you'll never use, Zola lets you register for more modern gifts such as world travel, outdoor activities, and tools for a modern life. More than 17,000 couples have started their registry on the site and, according to the company, couples added 100,000 items to their registries in March alone. The company raised $US5.9 million in Series A funding this fall. Founders: Nobu Nakaguchi, Shan-Lyn Ma, Kevin Ryan, Felix Lung Funding: Thrive Capital Website: https://www.zola.com HowGood rates the sustainability of food holistically HowGood co-founders Alexander and Arthur Gillett What it is: Instead of just looking at whether something is packaged in a recyclable box, HowGood determines if it's farmed in a sustainable way, they will check to see if the company has good gender representation on the boards of directors, and more. Customers are incresingly concerned with buying and eating healthy, sustainable food, and HowGood seems to have hit a sweet spot in terms of consumer concern. The company is growing rapidly and offers a mobile app so consumers can easily research their options at the grocery store. Founders: Alexander Gillett, Arthur Gillett Funding: Great Oaks Venture Capital, High Line Venture Partners, FirstMark Capital Website: http://howgood.com Hinge is dating done right Justin McLeod, founder and CEO of Hinge What it is: Hinge is a new dating app that's giving Tinder a run for its money. The allows you to meet friends of friends, via a daily list of curated list of matches. Like Tinder, your real name and identity is revealed, so it's easy to check up on people via mutual Facebook friends. However the more intimate nature of Hinge allows users to feel like they met at a dinner party rather than virtually through an app. The app itself was featured in Apple's App Store Best of 2014. Founders: Justin McLeod Funding: Founders Fund, Lowercase Capital Website: http://hinge.co/ Jet is a potential Amazon killer Marc Lore What it is: Founded by former CEO of Quidsi, Marc Lore, Jet raised $US55 million earlier this summer. Although the ecommerce company has yet to publicly launch, Lore has hired a team of over 30 employees (including many former Quidsi people) to help get the company off the ground. Jet 'will make use of the latest advancements in technology to create a new shopping experience that will empower customers like never before,' Lore wrote on his blog this summer. Founders: Marc Lore Funding: High Peaks Venture Partners, MentorTech Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, Accel Partners, New Enterprise Associates Website: https://jet.com Boxed is like a mobile version of Costco. It brings shopping in bulk to your phone Boxed Co-Founder and CEO, Chieh Huang What it is: Schlepping home a 47-pack of paper towels is hard. Boxed takes the pain out of buying bulk goods by allowing you to browse and order products straight from your phone. You save on time, gas and membership fees. The three cofounders and mobile gaming experts came from Zynga and built Boxed using some of the same principles that made Zynga's games so effective, adding detailed targeting and customisation capabilities to the shopping app. Founders: Jared Yaman, Christopher Cheung, William Fong, Chieh Huang Investors: Greycroft Partners, First Found, Fabrice Grinda, Basset Investment Group, Zaw Thet, David Ko, Owen Van Natta, BoxGroup Website: http://www.boxed.com Giphy is much more than just a search engine for GIFs What it is: Lots of people know Giphy from their popular GIF searching site, but what many don't realise is that this is only one part of what the company does. Giphy also runs an amazing API business partnering with chat systems such as HipChat and social networks like Line. They process 400million API requests/month alone. Founders: Alex Chung, Jace Cooke Funding: Betaworks, CAA Ventures, RRE Ventures, Lerer Hippeau Ventures Website: http://giphy.com Casper is like Warby Parker for Mattresses. It stuffs big, fluffy beds into tiny boxes that can be delivered to your door within hours of purchasing. The Casper team What it is: Casper landed a $US13.1 Million Series A this summer, and has been on a steady uptick ever since. The company wants to take the traditionally convoluted process of buying a mattress and streamline it for the web. Selling mattresses online may seem counter intuitive, but their clean, informative website and slick ordering system has already facilitated thousands of orders. Founders: Philip Krim, Jeff Chapin, Gabriel Flateman, Luke Sherwin, Neil Parikh Investors: New Enterprise Associates, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, Kevin Colleran, SV Angel Website: https://casper.com Code Climate is spellcheck for code Code Climate founder Bryan Helmkamp What it is: Code Climate automates the process of code review, saving developers the headache of searching for bugs in faulty code and managers the hassle of reviewing every line of code before it gets deployed. The company attracted some big name angel investors including Heroku co-founder James Lindenbaum and GitHub co-founder Tom Preston-Werner and closed another $US2m round of funding in September. Founders: Bryan Helmkamp Investors: John Sheehan, Trinity Ventures, Fuel Capital, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, NextView Ventures Website: https://codeclimate.com Electric Objects replaces traditional wall art with digital masterpieces Jake Levine, CEO and founder of Electric Objects What it is: Electric Objects' goal is to bring that internet art into your home. The company was founded by former Betaworks employee Jake Levine, who helped orchestrate Digg's reinvention. Electric Objects secured $US1.7 million in seed funding back in April then proceeded to raise an additional $US800,000 on Kickstarter this August, blowing their initial Kickstarter goal of $US25,000 out of the water. Founders: Jake Levine Funding: Betaworks, First Round, RRE Ventures Nate Westheimer, Matt Witheiler, Rich Greenfield, Scott Birnbaum Website: http://www.electricobjects.com Fly is the fastest way to edit video on iOS Tim Novikoff, Founder and CEO of FlyLabs What it is: There is no faster or simpler way to quickly edit video on your phone than with the Fly video app. The app blew past 1 million users in barely a few months this fall and continues to grow. Its parent company, FlyLabs recently released Crop on the Fly, a cure for vertical video syndrome, and is also working on a yet-to-be-revealed sister product that will launch later this month. Their original app was just featured in Apple's App Store Best of 2014. Founders: Tim Novikoff Funding: SV Angel, Red Sea Ventures, High Line Venture Partners Website: http://editonthefly.com Spring simplifies shopping on your phone The Spring team What it is: Shopping on Spring is like scrolling through your favourite Instagram feed. It's visual, interesting, quick to load and easy to navigate. The service has completely reinvented mobile shopping, incorporating Tinder-like flipping through multiple images, and one-swipe purchasing. Spring was founded by serial entrepreneur David Tisch who has has been working with his brother, Alan, on the project and ex-Googler Octavian Costache. They raised a $US7.5 million series A round this July. Founders: David Tisch, Alan Tisch, Octavian Costache Funding: Google Ventures, Founders Fund, BoxGroup, Thrive Capital, SV Angel, Kevin Colleran, Slow Ventures Website: http://www.shopspring.com Reserve is your digital dining concierge Reserve founder Joe Marchese What it is: The entire restaurant reservation system in New York City is screwed up. It's hard to get a table at 7pm no matter who you are, and forget eating at a hot new restaurant without booking months in advance. Reserve aims to overhaul this process by offering a personal dining concierge on your smartphone. Users enter the date and time window that they're looking for, and the app will give them a list of recommended restaurants. You can tap to select one and Reserve will try to get a reservation. Reserve is the first launch out of Expa, a 'startup studio' created by StumbleUpon and Uber co-founder Garrett Camp that has raised $US50 million. Founders: Joe Marchese Website: https://reserve.com Cord is a voice messaging app, but don't call it voicemail Cord co-founders Jeff Baxter and Thomas Gayno What it is: Cord is a voice messaging app that functions like a beautifully designed asynchronous walkie talkie. You can send/receive messages up to 12 seconds long (the voice equivalent to 150 characters) and unlike traditional voicemail, there's no tedium or hassle about listening to messages. It's almost unfair to compare it to voicemail. Cord was founded by two ex Googlers who spent three years together working on their wearables team. The company has attracted funding from investors such as Dave Morin and Carmello Anthony and will soon be available on both iPhone and Android. Founders: Jeff Baxter, Thomas Gayno Funding: Melo7 Tech Partners, Google Ventures, Slow Ventures, Dave Morin, Ricky Van Veen, Lerer Hippeau Ventures Website: http://cordproject.co Glamsquad will blowdry your hair and apply your makeup on demand Glamsquad founders What it is: Glamsquad is an on demand beauty service that will travel to your home, office, or wherever is convenient and either blow dry your hair for $US50 or do your makeup for $US75. The company recently hired Gilt Groupe co-founder Alexandra Wilkis Wilson as its CEO and raised $US7 million from a slew of venture capitalists in October. Founders: Jason Perri, David Goldweitz, Alexandra Wilkis Wilson, Victoria Eisner Funding: BBG Ventures, Montage Ventures, Lerer Hippeau Ventures, SoftBank Capital Website: http://glamsquad.com Gimlet Media wants to reinvent the way we consume podcasts Gimlet Media co-founder Alex Blumberg What it is: After years spent mastering the art of the podcast as a producer for This American Life and the business-economics series Planet Money, Alex Blumberg decided to start his own network. Gimlet Media currently only runs two shows, one of which is about the company itself, but after receving a slew of seed-stage investment this fall, the company is expanding rapidly. Founders: Alex Blumberg, Matt Lieber Funding: Betaworks, Lowercase Capital, Knight Enterprise Fund Website: http://gimletmedia.com Flatiron School will teach you to code for a living in just 12 weeks Flatiron school founders What it is: Flatiron School doesn't just teach you computer programming skills, they teach you to fall in love with programming. They have already churned out several classes of successful students who have landed jobs at companies such as Etsy, Time Inc., Venmo, Makerbot, and R/GA. Founders: Adam Enbar, Avi Flombaum Funding: Matrix Partners, BoxGroup, CRV Website: http://flatironschool.com Classpass is an alternative to pricey gym memberships Classpass co-founder Payal Kadakia What it is: Instead of paying an average $US30 per class at a fancy fitness studio, Classpass lets you pay only $US99 a month to take an unlimited number of classes at boutique fitness studios for only $US99 bucks a month (you just can't visit the same studio more than 3 times in a month). The company has quickly amassed a core group of dedicated users that continues to grow, and has completely the traditional gym pricing structure. Founders: Mary Biggins, Payal Kadakia Funding: SV Angel, BoxGroup, Techstars Website: http://classpass.com GoTenna wants to put wifi in your pocket Jorge and Daniela Perdomo What it is: GoTenna is a pocket-sized device that will fix your WiFi woes. It syncs up with your smartphone and lets you communicate -- enabling you to text and share your location with anyone who has the device even if you don't have service. Cofounders Daniela and Jorge Perdomo came up with the idea for goTenna in the midst of the destruction following Superstorm Sandy. They raised $US1.8 million in seed funding last fall. Founders: Daniela and Jorge Perdomo Funding: Crowdfunded Website: http://www.gotenna.com For more awesome startups, check out: Grace Choi, founder and CEO of MINK The 32 Hottest Startup CEOs In America >>

