The 25 Hot NYC Startups You Need To Watch

Startup: Yoke

Date Founded: 2011 (via Kingfish Labs)



Founders: Rob Fishman and Jeff Revesz



Concept: A social dating app built on top of Facebook

Location: New York, NY



Funding: Lerer Ventures and Softbank Capital have invested

Why You Should Care: When we first heard about Yoke, we weren't very excited. Surely the world doesn't need another dating app. But when multiple people suggested it for this list, we perked up.

One investor says three things about Yoke set it apart from the competition.

First, it's an extremely social experience. It encourages users to ask friends to hook them up with their friends, rather than awkwardly asking the third degree person directly. Second, people in relationships can use Yoke by playing matchmaker. Third, it's a very data-driven service. It connects to Netflix, Amazon and other APIs to make smart suggestions about what two people have in common. For example, it can show that you both rented the same movie last month, or that you like the same music.

The founders have good reputations in tech. Fishman was formerly social media editor of The Huffington Post which has earned him some street cred. Revesz sold his first company, Adaptive Semantics, to The Huffington Post.