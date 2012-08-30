15 Of The Sharpest Up-And-Coming CEOs In Silicon Valley

Facebook games are not dead, Kixeye CEO Will Harbin will tell you.

That's because Kixeye goes after a slice of gamers that, while smaller than the typical casual crowd, pay much more than your traditional FarmVille player.

Harbin doesn't pull any punches and is quick to go for the jugular when it comes to casual competitors like Electronic Arts and Zynga. In a recruitment video, he's seen putting on a horse head mask and riding a helicopter out of his main office.

That's helped Kixeye significantly in the long run, giving Kixeye its explosion-loaded marketing message that's attracted a branch of gamers that prove that Facebook games are, indeed, not dead.