25 Holiday Party Host Gifts That Will Cost You Less Than $US25

No guest wants to show up to dinner empty-handed, especially around the holidays.
But finding the perfect house-gift can be tricky, even if you’ve know the host for years.
We’ve rounded up 25 unique gifts under $US25 that are sure to bring a smile to your host or hostess’ face.
This set of six beer glasses comes with one shape for each type of brew: Classic pilsner, English pub, Belgian ale, craft pub glass, porter/stout, wheat beer.
Does your host like to work the grill all season long? This shaker basket is perfect for grilling up smaller foods, like veggies.
Wine glass charms help guests hold onto their drinks throughout the night. This silicone set comes with 12 different colours.
Anyone who has to commute to work by car and likes a cup of joe in the morning will appreciate these heated travel mugs, which plug directly into a car's socket.
This multifunctional mini tool kit is easily stowed and bound to come in handy.
We're always fans of coffee table books as gifts. This one, on New York Art Deco design, is filled with beautiful photos.
Is your holiday host doing double duty as a new parent? The Mustachifier Pacifier will make baby look like a college professor, and is sure to get a few laughs.
This functional mini-popcorn maker makes fresh batches of popcorn on top of the table, and uses hot air instead of oil.
Not only is this French sea salt a tasty addition to any dish, the decorative tin will look great in the pantry.
This camera lens and tripod for an iPhone will improve your host's holiday photo shoots.
This waffle-stick maker makes bite-sized alternatives to waffles, and can cook up five treats at a time.
This Rabbit aerator improves the flavour of wine as its poured, and is easy to clean and store.
C. Wonder makes tons of adorable monogrammed items. Pick up these sweet salt and pepper shakers with the initial of the last name of your hosts.
Dean & Deluca's gift tin of chocolate-covered Italian nougat is sure to be well-received, and can be served along with dessert.
Pinch Provisions' Dopp kits for men and women contain everything for a person on the go, including a comb, floss, deodorant, nail clipper, and more.
Get it here for $13 for her or $25 for him.
Make your own shot glasses out of ice with this four-glass mould. Good for liquor, juice, or anything in between.
Please your host with a present for his pooch. This LED light-up collar will make any dog easy to find even in the pitch black.
Juicers can run into the hundreds of dollars, but this simple product from Black & Decker is great for any kind of citrus.
If your host is a history buff, he or she may get a kick out of these Titanic-shaped ice cube trays. They come with four ocean liners and four icebergs: 'Icebergs float while ocean liners list slightly,' the description notes.
These coasters are made from actual vinyl records, and come in a set of six.
CB2's Om beaker teapot has a removable infuser and will look gorgeous on any stove top.
Bananagrams is like Scrabble minus the board -- it's portable, fun, and ideal for family get-togethers.
Your host went out of the way to put together a special evening, so thank him or her with a gift certificate from Seamless, good for a meal at home at a later date.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.