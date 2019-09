25 MBA Programs That Will Get You A $90K+ Starting Salary

Photo: Ralph and Jenny via Flickr

Getting an MBA might be a ridiculous waste of money, but if you attend one of the top programs, you can make it back pretty quickly.QS TopMBA.com compiled a list of the top business schools based on prestige and graduates’ average starting salaries.



They surveyed 5,007 employers to formulate the 2010 Top 200 Business Schools list.

The top 200 schools were broken down by region and include information on average starting salaries, GMAT scores, class size, and average years of work prior to application.

Check out which schools help students rake in the most dough. They’re not always the most prestigious universities either.

