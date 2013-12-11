The 25 Happiest Companies In America

Employees at Pfizer really love their jobs.
The pharmaceutical giant was voted the happiest company in America by its own workers for the second year running, according to an annual survey from job site CareerBliss. Health care company Kaiser Permanente took second place, followed by Texas Instruments.
To come up with its ranking, CareerBliss evaluated thousands of employee-submitted reviews across hundreds of companies. Workers were asked to rate their employers on several happiness factors, including work-life balance, company culture, compensation, and growth opportunities.
Each employee review was given an average score between one and five. These scores were tabulated to produce a company’s overall rating, or “bliss score,” with a higher score indicating happier employees.
Here’s a look at the happiest companies in America, as well as each business’s bliss score, average employee salary, and ranking on last year’s list.
What it does: An American Comerica TV network that broadcasts everything from news to home entertainment to sports coverage
Bliss score: 3.974
Average salary: $78,000
Last year's ranking: No. 48
What it does: A diversified technology company that services the health care, lighting, and consumer lifestyle sectors
Bliss score: 3.975
Average salary: $78,000
Last year's ranking: No. 25
What it does: A multinational company that provides technology services, management consulting, and outsourcing
Bliss score: 3.979
Average salary: $80,000
Last year's ranking: No. 24
What it does: One of the world's largest developers of hardware systems and software products
Bliss score: 3.980
Average salary: $96,000
Last year's ranking: No. 44
What it does: Specialises in Internet and data services and products, including search engines, cloud computing, and online advertising technologies
Bliss score: 3.983
Average salary: $80,000
Last year's ranking: No. 18
What it does: An American global shipping and delivery services company that is regarded as a bellwether of the global economy because of its worldwide presence
Bliss score: 3.987
Average salary: $59,000
Last year's ranking: No. 47
What it does: Sells insurance and offers a variety of other financial services, such as investment management and retirement planning
Bliss score: 3.999
Average salary: $61,000
Last year's ranking: No. 28
What it does: Produces communications and information technology
Bliss score: 4.000
Average salary: $92,000
Last year's ranking: No. 32
What it does: Offers insurance for cars and homes, among other things, and is famous for its slogan: 'You're in good hands with Allstate.'
Bliss score: 4.011
Average salary: $58,000
Last year's ranking: No. 21
What it does: A multinational financial services company and one of the world's largest fund and financial services groups
Bliss score: 4.018
Average salary: $78,000
Last year's ranking: No. 27
What it does: Oversees famous Disney attractions such as Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and the Disney cruise line
Bliss score: 4.019
Average salary: $60,000
Last year's ranking: No. 23
What it does: A consumer electronics maker best known for its Mac computers, iPhones, and iPads
Bliss score: 4.022
Average salary: $64,000
Last year's ranking: No. 42
What it does: The American multinational makes semiconductor chips
Bliss score: 4.039
Average salary: $80,000
Last year's ranking: No. 20
What it does: A business services company that specialises in consulting, information technology, and enterprise applications
Bliss score: 4.040
Average salary: $70,000
Last year's ranking: No. 10
What it does: Specialises in engineering and designing electronics
Bliss score: 4.047
Average salary: $70,000
Last year's ranking: No. 11
What it does: A privately held company that provides business communications worldwide
Bliss score: 4.048
Average salary: $87,000
Last year's ranking: No. 7
What it does: A financial services corporation that offers credit cards, auto loans, online banking, and checking and savings accounts
Bliss score: 4.051
Average salary: $67,000
Last year's ranking: No. 12
What it does: A multinational conglomerate that produces everything from household appliances to oil and gas systems
Bliss score: 4.053
Average salary: $75,000
Last year's ranking: No. 8
What it does: A massive pharmaceutical company that offers health and personal care products
Bliss score: 4.063
Average salary: $81,000
Last year's ranking: No. 13
What it does: Construction work and private military contracting
Bliss score: 4.095
Average salary: $86,000
Last year's ranking: No. 4
What it does: A designer and maker of wireless technology, system software, and a variety of computer hardware products
Bliss score: 4.114
Average salary: $87,000
Last year's ranking: No. 9
What it does: An IT provider that services the data backup and recovery and cloud computing sectors
Bliss score: 4.118
Average salary: $89,000
Last year's ranking: No. 43
What it does: A global company that specialises in semiconductor design and production, and is also famous for its graphing calculators
Bliss score: 4.120
Average salary: $81,000
Last year's ranking: N/A
What it does: Offers health coverage plans for individuals, families, employers, and large groups
Bliss score: 4.122
Average salary: $76,000
Last year's ranking: No. 15
What it does: A giant in the pharmaceutical industry that researches, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription medicines
Bliss score: 4.139
Average salary: $83,000
Last year's ranking: No. 1
