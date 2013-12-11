The 25 Happiest Companies In America

Alison Griswold
Happy employees at appleRobert Galbraith/Reuters

Employees at Pfizer really love their jobs.

The pharmaceutical giant was voted the happiest company in America by its own workers for the second year running, according to an annual survey from job site CareerBliss. Health care company Kaiser Permanente took second place, followed by Texas Instruments.

To come up with its ranking, CareerBliss evaluated thousands of employee-submitted reviews across hundreds of companies. Workers were asked to rate their employers on several happiness factors, including work-life balance, company culture, compensation, and growth opportunities.

Each employee review was given an average score between one and five. These scores were tabulated to produce a company’s overall rating, or “bliss score,” with a higher score indicating happier employees.

Here’s a look at the happiest companies in America, as well as each business’s bliss score, average employee salary, and ranking on last year’s list.

25. CBS

What it does: An American Comerica TV network that broadcasts everything from news to home entertainment to sports coverage

Bliss score: 3.974

Average salary: $78,000

Last year's ranking: No. 48

24. Philips Electronics

What it does: A diversified technology company that services the health care, lighting, and consumer lifestyle sectors

Bliss score: 3.975

Average salary: $78,000

Last year's ranking: No. 25

23. Accenture

What it does: A multinational company that provides technology services, management consulting, and outsourcing

Bliss score: 3.979

Average salary: $80,000

Last year's ranking: No. 24

22. Oracle

What it does: One of the world's largest developers of hardware systems and software products

Bliss score: 3.980

Average salary: $96,000

Last year's ranking: No. 44

21. Google

What it does: Specialises in Internet and data services and products, including search engines, cloud computing, and online advertising technologies

Bliss score: 3.983

Average salary: $80,000

Last year's ranking: No. 18

20. FedEx

What it does: An American global shipping and delivery services company that is regarded as a bellwether of the global economy because of its worldwide presence

Bliss score: 3.987

Average salary: $59,000

Last year's ranking: No. 47

19. Prudential

What it does: Sells insurance and offers a variety of other financial services, such as investment management and retirement planning

Bliss score: 3.999

Average salary: $61,000

Last year's ranking: No. 28

18. Nokia

What it does: Produces communications and information technology

Bliss score: 4.000

Average salary: $92,000

Last year's ranking: No. 32

17. Allstate

What it does: Offers insurance for cars and homes, among other things, and is famous for its slogan: 'You're in good hands with Allstate.'

Bliss score: 4.011

Average salary: $58,000

Last year's ranking: No. 21

16. Fidelity Investments

What it does: A multinational financial services company and one of the world's largest fund and financial services groups

Bliss score: 4.018

Average salary: $78,000

Last year's ranking: No. 27

15. Walt Disney Parks & Resorts

What it does: Oversees famous Disney attractions such as Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and the Disney cruise line

Bliss score: 4.019

Average salary: $60,000

Last year's ranking: No. 23

14. Apple

What it does: A consumer electronics maker best known for its Mac computers, iPhones, and iPads

Bliss score: 4.022

Average salary: $64,000

Last year's ranking: No. 42

13. Intel

What it does: The American multinational makes semiconductor chips

Bliss score: 4.039

Average salary: $80,000

Last year's ranking: No. 20

12. Cognisant

What it does: A business services company that specialises in consulting, information technology, and enterprise applications

Bliss score: 4.040

Average salary: $70,000

Last year's ranking: No. 10

11. Siemens

What it does: Specialises in engineering and designing electronics

Bliss score: 4.047

Average salary: $70,000

Last year's ranking: No. 11

10. Avaya

What it does: A privately held company that provides business communications worldwide

Bliss score: 4.048

Average salary: $87,000

Last year's ranking: No. 7

9. Capital One

What it does: A financial services corporation that offers credit cards, auto loans, online banking, and checking and savings accounts

Bliss score: 4.051

Average salary: $67,000

Last year's ranking: No. 12

8. General Electric

What it does: A multinational conglomerate that produces everything from household appliances to oil and gas systems

Bliss score: 4.053

Average salary: $75,000

Last year's ranking: No. 8

7. Bristol-Myers Squibb

What it does: A massive pharmaceutical company that offers health and personal care products

Bliss score: 4.063

Average salary: $81,000

Last year's ranking: No. 13

6. KBR

What it does: Construction work and private military contracting

Bliss score: 4.095

Average salary: $86,000

Last year's ranking: No. 4

5. Qualcomm

What it does: A designer and maker of wireless technology, system software, and a variety of computer hardware products

Bliss score: 4.114

Average salary: $87,000

Last year's ranking: No. 9

4. EMC

What it does: An IT provider that services the data backup and recovery and cloud computing sectors

Bliss score: 4.118

Average salary: $89,000

Last year's ranking: No. 43

3. Texas Instruments

What it does: A global company that specialises in semiconductor design and production, and is also famous for its graphing calculators

Bliss score: 4.120

Average salary: $81,000

Last year's ranking: N/A

2. Kaiser Permanente

What it does: Offers health coverage plans for individuals, families, employers, and large groups

Bliss score: 4.122

Average salary: $76,000

Last year's ranking: No. 15

1. Pfizer

What it does: A giant in the pharmaceutical industry that researches, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription medicines

Bliss score: 4.139

Average salary: $83,000

Last year's ranking: No. 1

