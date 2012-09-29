If You're Thinking About Buying A Nexus 7 Tablet, There's One Big Reason To Do It Today

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Eric Limer of Gizmodo offers this helpful reminder–after tomorrow, Google’s Nexus 7 tablet no longer comes with a $25 credit to Google Play, the Android app and content store.It would make for a great way to jumpstart your foray into the Android ecosystem to scoop up some apps, music, and movies.



If you’re into it, you can order your Nexus 7 here.

