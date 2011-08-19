25 Foods You’ll Never Be Able To Eat Again

Dave Stopera
squeeze drink

Photo: BuzzFeed

This is making me hungry and sad at the same time and I don’t like it. What foods would you give your soul to have back?

CRISPY M&Ms: Met its tragic, untimely death in the United States in 2005.

PEPSI BLUE: Discontinued in the US and Canada in 2004.

FRENCH TOAST CRUNCH: Ripped from grocery store shelves in the US in 2006.

BUTTERFINGER BBs: Finished its impressive run in 2006.

SPRITE REMIX: Entered the grocery store of the great beyond in 2005.

SURGE: The Coca-Cola Company ruined soda forever when they discontinued this fine beverage in 2003.

MAGIC MIDDLES: The turbulent mid-90's took these delicious treats from our needy hands.

ECTO COOLER: Despite initially being simply a movie tie-in for 1984's Ghostbusters, Ecto Cooler disappeared in 2001, forever ruining the contents of your lunchbox.

3D DORITOS: Apparently the world wasn't ready for 3D snacks in the mid 2000's, and so this product ended its run all too early. I blame Avatar.

CRYSTAL PEPSI: This great experiment in colour was discontinued in 1993.

SQUEEZITS: General Mills ruined snack-time forever in 2001.

WAFFLE CRISP: Has all but disappeared in recent years.

OREO O's: The most delicious cereal of all time met its end in 2007. Except in South Korea!

FOUR LOKO: The Man killed Four Loko in 2011. RIP FUN.

JOSTA: The first energy drink ever apparently ran out of fuel in 1999.

UH-OH OREOS: Apparently the product has since been rebranded in 2007… but it will never be the same.

WONDER BALL: What's inside a wonder ball? Magic. And Nestle killed magic in 2004.

PB MAX: Discontinued sometime in the 90's because the Mars family didn't like peanut butter. Seriously.

ORBITZ: This ground breaking soft drink/floating dots hybrid met its end in 1997. Who cares if it tasted bad, it looked so DAMN COOL.

MOUNTAIN DEW LIVEWARE: Despite popular DEWmand, these drinks disappeared in 2004, and more recently in 2011.

APPLE FIG NEWTONS: These delicious treats have disappeared without much warning in recent years.

GATORADE GUM: Gatorade was the first to learn that drinks and gum don't mix so well in the late 90's.

HEINZ EZ SQUIRT: There is something just so damn awesome about colourful condiments. Or maybe just so damn gross. Either way, barf ketchup was discontinued in 2006.

THE SUPERSIZE: Phased out of the McDonalds menu in 2004. Just once, just one more time, I'd like to say those wonderful words. And then puke.

