Photo: BuzzFeed
This is making me hungry and sad at the same time and I don’t like it. What foods would you give your soul to have back?
Click here to see the 25 foods you’ll never be able to eat again >
This post originally appeared on BuzzFeed.
ECTO COOLER: Despite initially being simply a movie tie-in for 1984's Ghostbusters, Ecto Cooler disappeared in 2001, forever ruining the contents of your lunchbox.
3D DORITOS: Apparently the world wasn't ready for 3D snacks in the mid 2000's, and so this product ended its run all too early. I blame Avatar.
UH-OH OREOS: Apparently the product has since been rebranded in 2007… but it will never be the same.
PB MAX: Discontinued sometime in the 90's because the Mars family didn't like peanut butter. Seriously.
ORBITZ: This ground breaking soft drink/floating dots hybrid met its end in 1997. Who cares if it tasted bad, it looked so DAMN COOL.
MOUNTAIN DEW LIVEWARE: Despite popular DEWmand, these drinks disappeared in 2004, and more recently in 2011.
GATORADE GUM: Gatorade was the first to learn that drinks and gum don't mix so well in the late 90's.
HEINZ EZ SQUIRT: There is something just so damn awesome about colourful condiments. Or maybe just so damn gross. Either way, barf ketchup was discontinued in 2006.
THE SUPERSIZE: Phased out of the McDonalds menu in 2004. Just once, just one more time, I'd like to say those wonderful words. And then puke.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.