The 25 Economies Most Hooked On Tourism

It’s officially summer.If you have yet to plan your vacations, we can think of 25 countries that would love to have you.
We referenced the UN World Tourism organisation’s, which measures receipts per capita to track the economies most dependent on tourism revenues.
Understandably, vacationers tighten their purse strings during tough economic times. But if you have the luxury of travelling abroad, the 25 destinations will welcome you with open arms.
Tourism receipts per capita: $1,209
Population: 10,787,690
Average tourist spends: $965
Top attractions: Acropolis, Santorini, Monastery of Panagia Hozoviotissa
Tourism receipts per capita: $1,275
Population: 82,240,000
Average spent per tourist: $245
Top attractions: Dahsur, Gizeh Plateau, Biblioteca Alexandrina
Tourism receipts per capita: $1,313
Population: 7,103,700
Average tourist spends: $660
Top attractions: Dialogue in the Dark Hong Kong, Nan Lian Garden, Skyline
Tourism receipts per capita: $1,417
Population: 7,952,600
Average tourist spends: $1,405
Top attractions: Old Town (Zurich), Lake Léman, Rousseau Museum
Tourism receipts per capita: $1,433
Population: 4,259,000
Average tourist spends: $4,230
Lebanon: Temples of Baalbek, Jeita Grotto, Beit Eddine
Tourism receipts per capita: $1,523
Population: 4,290,612
Average tourist spends: $865
Top attractions: Upper Town (Zagreb), Hvar, Plitvice Lakes
Tourism receipts per capita: $1,876
Population: 8,452,835
Average tourist spends: $790
Top attractions: Vienna City centre, Salzburg, Tirol
Tourism receipts per capita: $1,985
Population: 166,526
Average tourist spends: $1,090
Top attractions: Treetop Canopy Adventure (Dennery), Tet Paul natural trail (Soufriere), The Pitons
Tourism receipts per capita: $1,990
Population: 417,617
Average tourist spends: $1,090
Top attractions: St. John's Cathedral, SCUBA, Hal Saflieni Hypogeium
Tourism receipts per capita: $2,076
Population: 274,000
Average tourist spends: $2,610
Top Attractions: Bora Bora, Tahiti, Moorea
Tourism receipts per capita: $2,652
Population: 54,000
Average tourist spends: $875
Top attractions: Clay Villa Plantation, Brimstone Hill Fortress, Greg's Safaris
Tourism receipts per capita: $2,904
Population: 838,897
Average tourist spends: $960
Top attractions: Kato Paphos Archaeological Park, Tombs Of The Kings, Nissi Beach
Tourism receipts per capita: $3,396
Population: 17,791
Average tourist spends: $865
Top attractions: Te Vara Nui Village, One Foot Island, Muri Lagoon
Tourism receipts per capita: $4,842
Population: 21,000
Average tourist spends: $1,020
Top attractions: Jellyfish Lake, Milky Way, Fish n' Fins Palau
Tourism receipts per capita: $4,947
Population: 86,295
Average tourist spends: $1,375
Top attractions: Stingray City, Valley Church Beach, Shirley Heights
Tourism receipts per capita: $5,319
Population: 15,236
Average tourist spends: $1,280
Top attractions: Shoal Bay, Sandy Island, Scilly Cay
Tourism receipts per capita: $5,451
Population: 64,237
Average tourist spends: $1,305
Top attractions: Horseshoe Bay Beach, Gibb's Hill Lifehouse, snorkelling
Tourism receipts per capita: $6,288
Population: 353,658
Average tourist spends: $1,205
Top attractions: Castaway Cay, Thunderball Grotto, Gold Rock Beach
Tourism receipts per capita: $7,909
Population: 511,800
Average tourist spends: $4,170
Top attractions: Casemates du Bock, American Cemetery Memorial, Notre Dame Cathedral
Tourism receipts per capita: $12,042
Population: 55,456
Average tourist spends: $1,995
Top attractions: Stingray City, Dolphin Cove, Seven Mile Beach
Tourism receipts per capita: $12,420
Population: 44,493
Average tourist spends: $1,885
Top attractions: Grace Bay, Provo Ponies, Chalk Sound
Tourism receipts per capita: $12,466
Population: 106,405
Average tourist spends: $2,495
Top attractions: SCUBA tours, Waterlemon Cay, Maho Beach
Tourism receipts per capita: $14,771
Population: 101,484
Average tourist spends: $1,445
Top attractions: Horseback riding on Rancho la Ponderosa, Trike riding, Eagle Beach
Tourism receipts per capita: $16,797
Population: 557,400
Average tourist spends: $900
Top attractions: House of the Dancing Water, Venetian Macao Casino, Macao Tower
Tourism receipts per capita: $17,621
Population: 24,000
Average tourist spends: $1,285
Top attractions: The Baths, White Bay, Smuggler's Cove
