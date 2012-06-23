The 25 Economies Most Hooked On Tourism

Bora Bora, French Polynesia

It’s officially summer.If you have yet to plan your vacations, we can think of 25 countries that would love to have you.

We referenced the UN World Tourism organisation’s, which measures receipts per capita to track the economies most dependent on tourism revenues.

Understandably, vacationers tighten their purse strings during tough economic times.  But if you have the luxury of travelling abroad, the 25 destinations will welcome you with open arms. 

Greece

Tourism receipts per capita: $1,209

Population: 10,787,690

Average tourist spends: $965

Top attractions: Acropolis, Santorini, Monastery of Panagia Hozoviotissa

Egypt

Tourism receipts per capita: $1,275

Population: 82,240,000

Average spent per tourist: $245

Top attractions: Dahsur, Gizeh Plateau, Biblioteca Alexandrina

Hong Kong

Tourism receipts per capita: $1,313

Population: 7,103,700

Average tourist spends: $660

Top attractions: Dialogue in the Dark Hong Kong, Nan Lian Garden, Skyline

Switzerland

Tourism receipts per capita: $1,417

Population: 7,952,600

Average tourist spends: $1,405

Top attractions: Old Town (Zurich), Lake Léman, Rousseau Museum

Lebanon

Tourism receipts per capita: $1,433

Population: 4,259,000

Average tourist spends: $4,230

Lebanon: Temples of Baalbek, Jeita Grotto, Beit Eddine

Croatia

Tourism receipts per capita: $1,523

Population: 4,290,612

Average tourist spends: $865

Top attractions: Upper Town (Zagreb), Hvar, Plitvice Lakes

Austria

Tourism receipts per capita: $1,876

Population: 8,452,835

Average tourist spends: $790

Top attractions: Vienna City centre, Salzburg, Tirol

St. Lucia

Tourism receipts per capita: $1,985

Population: 166,526

Average tourist spends: $1,090

Top attractions: Treetop Canopy Adventure (Dennery), Tet Paul natural trail (Soufriere), The Pitons

Malta

Tourism receipts per capita: $1,990

Population: 417,617

Average tourist spends: $1,090

Top attractions: St. John's Cathedral, SCUBA, Hal Saflieni Hypogeium

French Polynesia

Tourism receipts per capita: $2,076

Population: 274,000

Average tourist spends: $2,610

Top Attractions: Bora Bora, Tahiti, Moorea

St. Kitts and Nevis

Tourism receipts per capita: $2,652

Population: 54,000

Average tourist spends: $875

Top attractions: Clay Villa Plantation, Brimstone Hill Fortress, Greg's Safaris

Cyprus

Tourism receipts per capita: $2,904

Population: 838,897

Average tourist spends: $960

Top attractions: Kato Paphos Archaeological Park, Tombs Of The Kings, Nissi Beach

Cook Islands

Tourism receipts per capita: $3,396

Population: 17,791

Average tourist spends: $865

Top attractions: Te Vara Nui Village, One Foot Island, Muri Lagoon

Palau

Tourism receipts per capita: $4,842

Population: 21,000

Average tourist spends: $1,020

Top attractions: Jellyfish Lake, Milky Way, Fish n' Fins Palau

Antigua and Barbuda

Tourism receipts per capita: $4,947

Population: 86,295

Average tourist spends: $1,375

Top attractions: Stingray City, Valley Church Beach, Shirley Heights

Anguilla

Tourism receipts per capita: $5,319

Population: 15,236

Average tourist spends: $1,280

Top attractions: Shoal Bay, Sandy Island, Scilly Cay

Bermuda

Tourism receipts per capita: $5,451

Population: 64,237

Average tourist spends: $1,305

Top attractions: Horseshoe Bay Beach, Gibb's Hill Lifehouse, snorkelling

Bahamas

Tourism receipts per capita: $6,288

Population: 353,658

Average tourist spends: $1,205

Top attractions: Castaway Cay, Thunderball Grotto, Gold Rock Beach

Luxembourg

Tourism receipts per capita: $7,909

Population: 511,800

Average tourist spends: $4,170

Top attractions: Casemates du Bock, American Cemetery Memorial, Notre Dame Cathedral

Cayman Islands

Tourism receipts per capita: $12,042

Population: 55,456

Average tourist spends: $1,995

Top attractions: Stingray City, Dolphin Cove, Seven Mile Beach

Turks and Caicos

Tourism receipts per capita: $12,420

Population: 44,493

Average tourist spends: $1,885

Top attractions: Grace Bay, Provo Ponies, Chalk Sound

US Virgin Islands

Tourism receipts per capita: $12,466

Population: 106,405

Average tourist spends: $2,495

Top attractions: SCUBA tours, Waterlemon Cay, Maho Beach

Aruba

Tourism receipts per capita: $14,771

Population: 101,484

Average tourist spends: $1,445

Top attractions: Horseback riding on Rancho la Ponderosa, Trike riding, Eagle Beach

Macao

Tourism receipts per capita: $16,797

Population: 557,400

Average tourist spends: $900

Top attractions: House of the Dancing Water, Venetian Macao Casino, Macao Tower

British Virgin Islands

Tourism receipts per capita: $17,621

Population: 24,000

Average tourist spends: $1,285

Top attractions: The Baths, White Bay, Smuggler's Cove

