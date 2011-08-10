25 Documents You Need Before You Die

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It’s a morbid thought, but you’ve got to fill out a lot of paperwork before you die. Otherwise your money may join the $32.9 billion in unclaimed bank accounts and other assets currently held by state treasurers.To save your family heartache, be sure you have these 25 documents in order, and tell your family where you keep these documents. A will, letter of instruction and trust documents are particularly important.



This list comes from a fascinating article at the WSJ:

Will

Letter of instruction

Trust documents

Living will

Life insurance policies

Do-not-resuscitate order

Tax returns

401K accounts

List of all bank accounts

All user names and passwords

Personal and medical family history

Durable health-care power of attorney

Authorization to release heath care information

Housing, land and cemetary deeds

Marriage licence

Divorce papers

Escrow mortgage accounts

Stock certificates, savings bonds and brokerage accounts

Proof of loans made and debts owed

Vehicle titles

Partnership and corporate operating agreements

Individual retirement accounts

Pension documents

Annuity contracts

List of safe deposit boxes

